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Imo; Igba Nta Cultural Festival Strengthens Unity, Says Hon. Chijioke Onyeaka,

… Lauds Umuguma Indigenes Over 2026 Celebration

By Chidinma Amaechi

A community leader, renowned philanthropist and an indigene of Umuguma in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo state , Hon Chief Sir Chijioke Onyeaka has identified Igba Nta Cultural Festival, as an annual event celebrated by the people of Umuguma ,which heralds new yam festivals and helps to sanitize and unite the community.

Hon Chief Sir Onyeaka stated this in an interview with newsmen during the 2026 Igba Nta Umuguma cultural festival held last Friday, July 24, at the community school playground, adding that it is a culture which Umuguma people are known for.

He revealed that the festival is also used for community development because funds are being raised to help in finding developmental projects in the community as well as in ensuring that the area emjoys infrastructural development.

The renowned community leader maintained that the event was inherited from their forefathers, pointing out that it has been modernized in recent times, “It is not a fetish festival. This is cultural festival. In foreign countries, they celebrate their culture. It is a joyful celebration. We all support it. Church leaders also celebrate it. Before the festival, the people do clean up. After the event, people would start eating the new yam”, he emphasized.

Hon Chief Sir Onyeaka disclosed that during the festival period, the people of Umuguma go to the bush and kill animals and celebrate with them, stressing that the event is celebrated yearly with massive homecoming of the people of the area both at home and in the diaspora contributing to the development of their community and sustaining the culture of the area.

He recalled that during the festival, the people are not permitted to fight, stressing that it is a period of love, peace and unity and thanked God that this year’s celebration was very successful.

The community leader advised the people of Umuguma to embrace the festival, uphold it and transfer it to the younger generation to prevent it from going into extinction, urging them also to inculcate speaking of Igbo language in their children to sustain the language.

He also enjoined the people of Umuguma to be patient because government means well for them, reassuring them that the dilapidated state of roads in the area will soon be addressed.

The climax of the year’s event include cultural dance steps and behivees of other activities.

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