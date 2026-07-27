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Pearlville school breeds champions, leaders, trailblazers- Dozie

Prof. Ikechukwu Dozie, FNSM, FPPSN has described Pearlville School, Avu in Owerri West LGA of Imo State as an exceptional academic institution that breeds champions, leaders and societal trailblazers among other characteristic attributes required to survive and make impacts in the 21st global century.

Dozie who’s the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO said this last Saturday in his well articulated keynote address as the Special Guest of Honour as well as the Guest Speaker of the school’s 2026 graduation ceremony with the theme: Embracing Transitional Changes, held at the institution’s beautifully decorated open field arena.

The distinguished academic administrator being excited with academic brilliance and intellectual prowess exhibited by students of the school quickly decried the perception of educational decadence lamentations in Nigeria saying, “I have seen a new hope for our dear country, Nigeria.

“Pearlville School represents the new revelations, Nigerians should stop lamentations over educational decadence and embrace revelations, I have seen a new hope for our nation called Nigeria, if you want knowledge and educational revelations, send your children to Pearlville School, Imo State.

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“I look at you through the lens of a deeply proud, pioneer Pearlville School parent who has watched this institution nurture minds, including my own children, over a remarkable six-year journey.

“Pearlville School is not just an institution; it is a beacon of what is possible when vision meets unwavering dedication.

“I vividly recall the pride, we all felt when this citadel of learning won the 2019 Presidential Award of Excellence as the Best Private Secondary School in Nigeria under former President Muhammadu Buhari, now of the blessed memory.

“That monumental milestone cemented what we, the pioneer parents, always knew: that Pearlville School breeds champions, leaders, and trailblazers” Dozie emphatically stated.

The Vice Chancellor also reminded the graduands, that they are leaving a sanctuary that has demanded the very best of them, and as they prepare to step outside the school, that they are equally transitioning themselves from a structured environment into a world defined by rapid, unpredictable shifts, as being reflected in the theme of their graduation; Embracing Transformational Changes.

He passionately enjoined the graduands that in life, they should not waste their time and energy mourning past comforts or resisting difficult subjects; instead, they should redirect that energy into mastering new competencies and adapting to tougher environments.

Dozie further pointed out that in realities of life, no one achieves greatness in isolation, and the transformation they seek in their career, character, and academic pursuits will be accelerated by the company they keep. “So, surround yourselves with peers who challenge your intellect and elevate your moral standards”.

For the graduating Class of 2026, the academic icon informed them point blank that they are entering a global landscape that is being aggressively reshaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Biotechnology, and shifting socio-economic paradigms, and no matter the circumstances they cannot afford to be passive passengers on this train of modernization; and they have to be the engineers driving it.

“As you prepare to cross this stage and receive your diplomas or degrees, remember that Pearlville School has given you, the foundational armour, the academic prowess, and the moral fortitude required to face these shifts head-on.

“Hence, go out into the world with confidence, embrace every twist and turn with courage, and let your transformational journeys inspire the generation behind you” he patriotically advised them.

Earlier, Dr. Victor Onukwugha, the Chairman of the school’s Board of Directors as well as the Chairman of the occasion in his opening remarks thanked the distinguished guests for honouring their invitation as well as parents and guardians for entrusting their children to the school.

Onukwugha informed that the school has earned global reputation as an institution that inculcates academic excellence and behavioural discipline stressing the importance of attitude as the hallmark to ones altitude in life.

He also passionately advised the graduands to always live by the tenets for which the institution is known for, reiterating that ‎the school is committed in training the learners into academic excellence.

“Pearlville School is envisioned as an institutional class on itself, for global competitions with right connections presently in over 14 countries of the world.

“Honestly, it’s an institution for conference of traditional cultures and right networks with vocational skills to stand for the future employment opportunities and challenges”

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‎Adding her voice, the school Principal and founding Board member, Dr. Mrs. Pearl Onukwugha in her well written address expressed gratitude to the guests for being witnesses to the evergreen graduation ceremony, and to parents for their trust and support to the school throughout the nurturing period, and to all the teachers for their passion, care and love towards the graduates.

The Principal observed that for most of the graduands especially The Class of 2026 it seemed like a distant dream when they took the first steps into the school, and with uncertain dreams and hopes, they came to the school and started a beautiful journey of life.

“Over the past few years, you have been working hard, chasing persistently and living happily to a laid-out academic, spiritual and emotional solid foundation for a better future.

“Your apprehensions were many, and substantial sacrifices had to be made to enable you effectively pursue your education.

“Through your own unwavering resolve, your commitment to personal growth, and the support of your families and friends, you persevered to make your stay here at Pearlville School a life-changing reality and successfully completing the journey.

“You have learned how to study: how to problem solve and think critically, creatively and innovatively; how to develop good habits; how to love unconditionally; how to give back to the society and how to lead and eventually you got accepted into good universities with excellent results.

“The varied and in-depth academic and co-curricular experiences to which you have been exposed here at Pearlville have prepared you with the academic, social, emotional, cultural competence and confidence to go out and serve as capable citizens of whatever responsibilities you are entrusted with.

The Principal re-emphasized that the graduands have laid solid and great academic and behavioral foundations for the upcoming ones to emulate, and equally urged them to always remember that their inputs would greatly enhance the strength and growth of the School and the preparation of future generations of students to come.

She also informed them that the exceedingly competitive and dynamic school environments into which they will enter, demands that they should constantly upgrade their skills with the newest, most advanced knowledge streams, to be able to respond adequately to ever globally evolving challenges.

“Pearlville School has sharpened your Intellect, groomed your Character and imbibed in you, lives of honesty, all of which will help you live principled lives of leadership and social service.

“I know the Pearlville School Experience has had tremendous effect on you all in building in you the well known Pearlville School Character and I urge you to keep it up anytime, any day.

“I know you will be invaluable members of the society, committing to lives of leadership and social service. Go Forth to Higher Grounds! Our Pearlville School Brand Ambassadors !!” she assured.

Most parents like,Chief Anthony Omokwe Omokwe, a Nigerian born South African based business magnet was so delighted that his second son, Master MacAnthony Omokwe is part of the graduating students with distinction.

Omokwe recalled with euphoria that his first son, Onyebuchi Omokwe was among the school’s graduated class of 2020 saying that the educational prowess coupled with disciplined moral behaviours exhibited by the son made him to be an ambassador of the school in terms of encouraging parents to ensure that their children gained admission into the school.

“I don’t have an iota of regret bringing my children and those of my friends here, the school has good environmental ambience, by next academic session I have advanced plans to bring another two of my children to the school.

” In all honesty and sincerity, Pearlville School has remained on top in terms of educational and environmental standards in Nigeria, since I have come to know the school, I have brought more than 30 students from South Africa to the school, because am a practical beneficiary of their educational excellence, leadership confidence and behavioural discipline.

” The truth is that Pearlville School is a class of its own, the good news is that, all the parents and students I brought to the school are sincerely grateful and appreciative each time they see me. Tony Omokwe is a brand in Johannesburg, South Africa” he stated.

The school graduands include: the Creche, Pre-Nursery, Nursery, Primary, JSS and SSS

as the guests were spiced and thrilled with lots of fun in terms of songs, cultural dances and exhibition of intelligence and brilliance.

Highlights of the occasion was the cutting of the Class of 2026 beautifully decorated giant cake and prayers of protections, grace, progress, exploits and favour to the management, staff,students and parents of the school mostly especially the graduands.

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