Ridiculous Hunger Kills In Imo As Block Moulder Slumps Dies Near Govt House Owerri

By Tunji Adedeji

In a quite tragic situation a block moulder said to hail from Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State yesterday slumped and died shortly after a heated argument ensued between him and his friend near Government House Owerri.

The victim (name withheld) was confirmed dead by nurses on duty at the Federal Medical Centre Owerri around 4pm before his remains were transferred to Imo Police Command Headquarters for proper investigation.

According to eye report account, shortly after the deceased slumped, he was rushed to the hospital where he eventually passed on.

The nurses on duty confirmed that test carried out on him showed that there was no food in his stomach which may have resulted to his untimely death, condemning the hunger and poverty bedeviling the majority of Nigerians presently.

Meanwhile, information reaching Trumpeta revealed that the alleged friend identified Dozie Eze from Orodo, Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State who had heated argument with him before the deceased slumped has been remanded at the Nigeria Police Command Headquarters, Imo Command and will be charged to court at the appropriate time. A relation of the suspect identified as Iyke Eze said his brother was being persecuted for no just cause. Stressing that those onlookers testified that there was nothing like fight or exchange of blow between them before the decease slumped.

Sources said both of them only engaged in argument and when they were cautioned by passerby the deceased slumped and later died on the way to FMC Owerri.

When contacted through the phone, the Imo State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, DSP Andrew Enwerem said report available to him was that somebody slumped and later died. It was not established to him that there was a fight or heated argument before the deceased died and nobody was detained in connection to the incident.