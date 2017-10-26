An appointee of Owelle Rochas Okorocha and a seasoned politician in Imo State, Professor Nnamdi Obiareri is in the news again.

According to a reputable online news medium Ifeanyicy.com, the ebullient University don is at the center of storm of following claims credited to him that his former principal who made him two time commissioner, Ikedi Ohakim and a PDP chieftain are owing him.

Ifeanyicy.com, reported that Prof Obiareri made the statement while reacting to a social media post by Mazi Tony Izuogu. According to the online news operated by Imo State born popular blogger, Cy Njoku, “…Tony Izuogu Na Lie Ohakim and Ihedioha are my pipo. It is just that they are owing me. Once they settle, Okwu agwu one time. Please tell them fast. PDP is my political ancestral home”

It would be recalled that Obiareri who is serving Okorocha as Adviser on Education after serving as political Adviser since 2015 was Ohakim’s first commissioner for youths and sports and later incharge of lands.

He was also a former PDP member where Ihedioha is a leader. The law teacher turned politician it would recalled once bought ticket to run for the Senatorial seat of Okigwe zone.

What most contributors bothered to know was the type of debt and transaction Obiareri had with the two political entities.

Obiareri also led credence to post without debunking the comments credited to him when he responded to some posts in the Facebook account of Ifeanyicy Njoku.

In his response Obiareri said “Ifeanyicy Njoku thanks for taking this up! Hope they will hear. I am waiting”.