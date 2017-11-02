IMO GOVT DUMP PENSIONERS AT IICC OWERRI

By Onyekachi Eze

It was a sorry state for Imo State Pensioners on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 when they were spotted at the Imo International Convention Center IICC, at the late hours of 8:30pm without receiving their pensions.

For the retired citizens, it was a regrettable day having left the comfort of their homes to IICC on the basis of collecting their long owed pension arrears, but went back home at such a late night without anything to show for the delay.

It would be recalled that the State Government, led by Governor Rochas Okorocha recently claimed to offset the pension arrears by converging all Pensioners, regardless of cardre to the IICC for verification and instant payment.

But suffice it to say that news making rounds has it that none of the Pensioners received his/her pension in full, rather, were disappointed by either alleged bounced cheques or slashed payment.

As for the latest news, Trumpeta Newspaper on a spot investigation on Wednesday observed that the old men and women who were called to IICC to come and receive their cheques stayed from the early hours of 7:00 am to 8:30pm without positive news from the government quarters.

Nobody was present to handle the affair, including the ongoing verification exercise.

Worried by this scenario, majority of them who were not mobile resorted to self help and scrambled their way back home to their respective Local Government Areas.

Speaking to Trumpeta reporter, one of the Pensioners from Ideato South LGA who pleaded anonymity said that the government of the day has lost respect for elderly ones which made them (government) to keep the Pensioners at the open IICC without bothering on their welfare.

She stated that if not by the grace of God on her children’s life, she may have dropped dead by now, hence quarried why a government that claims to be Godly and kindhearted would subject people older than his parents in such a sorry state.

However, they pleaded to Rochas Okorocha to have a soft spot for the retirees, pointing out that as he occupies the governorship seat of Imo, some other person will replace him, showing how transient power could be.

Meanwhile, a Radio announcement made by the State owned Radio Station, IBC announced of the continuous exercise till all Pensioners are captured, while the venue remains the IICC.