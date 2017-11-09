LITTLE CHIMAMANDA GOES TO CHURCH

It was an atmosphere filled with joy and praises to God as the family of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Okorie dedicated their child, little Miss Chimamanda Maryfavour Okorie to God at the SS Philip and James Catholic Church Parish Egbu, Owerri North LGA, Imo state on the 29th of October 2017.

Trumpeta extravaganza who was live at the event witnessed the delight on the faces of Mr. and Mrs. Okorie, friends and well wishers.

Shortly after the child dedication and thanksgiving Mass, a grand reception was held where family, friends, well-wishers from all walks of life graced the occasion to the admiration of God’s gift to the Okorie family.

Speaking to Trumpeta extravaganza, the managing director of Denniside Press Owerri, Mr. Dennis Okorie described His “Ada” as a bundle of Blessing, Joy and Happiness. He prayed God strengthen her effort in life so she attains greater height in future.

Mrs. Ngozi Okorie thanked all who graced the occasion and prayed that God visits them with bundles of blessing as she wished them safe return home.

Trumpeta extravaganza wishes the family more of God’s Blessings.