Following the latest Commissioner, Adviser and Board appointments announced by His Excellency, Governor Rochas Okorocha, some APC big shots who are recipients of the appointments are seething with rage and anger over their appointments which they see as demeaning and have vowed to reject such appointments and pitch their political tent to a rival camp within the party.

Our sources have discovered that the set of appointees who are really up in arms over their appointments are those of Special Advisers who feel that having served in some higher positions in the past, it is indeed a demotion to appoint them as Special Advisers. This group also is having a notion that the Governor only appointed them as SA’s only to placate them because he really do not have any use for them anymore in his consolidation moves. They have, therefore, made a firm decision to reject the SA appointments and join the camp of a serious competitor who hails from Okigwe zone , who have been relentlessly wooing them, if not for any other thing, but at least to be relevant, make some money and to prove to the Governor that there are greener pastures elsewhere. One of the SA nominees is said to have had several meetings with the Okigwe zone big shot in recent past because he believed that a day like this would come.

Our nosey investigative reporters can authoritatively report, that a meeting was held in the Commissioners quarters residence of a former Commissioner who was recently appointed Special Adviser on Tuesday morning to brief his remaining few loyalists about what he termed humiliation and demotion from the Governor and vowed to get his own pound of flesh. The said former Commissioner who have had many troubles with the party and leaders from his zone over many issues is said to be particularly jolted and angry that apart from the demotion handed to him, he s being appointed to take charge of a smaller parastatal in the Rescue Mission administration. At that meeting, the former Commissioner and his motley group resolved for him to reject the appointment of Special Adviser and move to another APC camp or move to another political party, maybe APGA, as it is now clear and obvious that their group have lost out in the political chase game. As it is now, only time will tell when they will concretize their plan.