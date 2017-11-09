Except there is a divine intervention or external influence coming from the executive arm of the state government, the newly appointed commissioners who are awaiting confirmation from the state legislature before portfolios are assigned to them have an uphill task to face ahead.

Governor Rochas Okorocha two weeks ago released names of the first batch of Commissioners nominees. The appointment was followed by another batch of fresh names made available to members of the Imo State House of Assembly for the required constitutional clearance.

However, when the newly appointed commissioners reported to the Assembly complex for the clearance exercise, Trumpeta learnt that the lawmakers were not in the mood to attend to them. Despite putting up presence in the Assembly, the House members were unperturbed signaling tough times ahead for the new appointees. Irrespective of the desire of Government House to have the appointees cleared immediately, the members didn’t discuses about confirmation process. To further send an indication of an ominous sign, the lawmakers took one week adjournment it was gathered as meant to delay the process of confirmation.

A member of the House who preferred anonymity disclosed that the new appointees will be subjected to a “tough screening” procedure adding that they are not in the “good” mood allow anyone stampede them into screening and confirmation of the appointees.

Asked why the commissioner nominees were not attended to on Wednesday they were invited to appear, the lawmaker added that “no one should stampede or rush us to clear the appointees. That they were invited to appear does not mean they must be cleared immediately. We are taking our time and you know, there are processes to follow in the course of performing this function”.

But further findings by this newspaper disclosed that the lawmakers are in for a kind of “Mickey-mouse” game meant to gain something from the new appointees. It was gathered that the “ time- wasting” tactics if the House of Assembly is adopted to not only hold the new commissioners to ransom but also ensure that the governor’s men “cough” out something to placate the House. Though this aspect could not be confirmed since the House committee chairman on information was unavailable for reactions when our reporter called at the complex.

However, sources disclosed that in tandem with the usual practice in the legislative arm where appointees allegedly “grease the palm” of the lawmakers before confirmation, the present scenario may not be unconnected to the exercise where “logistics” for confirmation shall be provided.

Speculators are alleging that based on previous experiences members of the House had while dealing with past Commissioners and Transition Committee Chairmen, the lawmakers would adopt every style to ensure it won’t be a smooth sail for them even as a huge sum has been named for the “clearance”.