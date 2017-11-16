Youths Burn Eze’s Palace Over Killing of IMSU Graduate

Umuomumu Mbieri in Umueze Autonomous Community, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State is boiling following the death of a young graduate, who was shoot death during a scuffle.

The victim, Franklin Uchenna Opara Jnr, met his untimely death when a gunshot alleged to have come from a security official attached to the traditional ruler during a disagreement over use of a football field in the community killed him instantly.

An account has it that some of the home boys in the area wanted to make use of the community field for football training, but the monarch of the town (one Eze Dr Peter Opara) also came with some boys alleged to have come from PortHarcourt Rivers State to also train on the pitch.

Trouble started when the home boys were barred from making use of the field. But they refused to let go leading to open disagreement and confrontation. One of the security aides attached to the Eze identified as Atunye was accused of entering his car to bring out his riffle to scare the people. In the process the bullets discharged and hit the deceased Junior said to be the only sin of the parents. The Eze was alleged to have fled the scene with his group by abandoning the shot boy in the pool of his blood before he died.

Efforts made to take him to the hospital was late as he died in the process.

The death of the boy, a fresh graduate of IMSU who read Library Science sparked a row as aggrieved youths of the area mobilized to protest against the monarch leading to the burning of the family house of Eze his palace and private oil null located in the area. The matter has been reported to Mbieri police station. But when our reporter called, no one was allowed in.

Confirming the story, the commissioner of police, Imo State command, CP Chris Okey Ezike affirmed that he is aware of fracas which erupted in the community on Wednesday leading to the burning of the Traditional Rulers home as well as the killing of one young man. CP Ezike disclosed that his operatives including State CID and Area Command are currently investigating the matter. He assured the public that his men will surely fish out those behind the dastardly act and must brought them to book. Trumpeta gathered that the suspected monarch said to be the chairman of Mbaitoli Council of Traditional Rulers and his trigger happy security aide have been arrested and telling investigators what they know about the incident.