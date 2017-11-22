In preparation for its National Convention which holds in Abuja on December 9, 2017, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Imo State chapter conducted elections in the Local Government Areas to produce the Delegates that will vote to produce the next National Chairman of the Party.

The results which entered Trumpeta Newsroom have it that a former Governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa emerged the Delegate for Orlu LGA, Chief Emma Nwogu, a former Council Chairman of Ngor Okpala LGA, emerged, Chief Osita Nwaneri for Oru East, Chief Chris Ajagala for Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Chief Hilary Odumukwu for Ihitte Uboma, Hon Victor Ugochukwu Osuji for Owerri West LGA, Mr Ifeanyi Benwood for Owerri Municipal, Chief Damaco Egbufu emerged from Ehime Mbano, Chief Boni Ebili is for Ideato South LGA, Chief Denis (Sweet Apple) Okwu emerged in Ikeduru LGA, Chief Maxwell Duru emerged from Aboh Mbaise LGA., Hon Thankgod Ezeani, Ideato North, Hon Gerald Irona, Oguta, Barr Peter Mgbemelu, Oru West, Rt Hon Chuma Nnaji, Njaba, Nwaokonkwo Remigus; Ors, LGA, Chris Nledum is for Isu, Chief Obinna Duruaku (BBC) for Nwangele, Chief Peter Charles Ibechereni for Okigwe, Sir Chidi Dike for Onuimo, Prof Obioma Iheduru for Isiala Mbano, Bar Chris Okewulonu for Obowo and Chief Chibuike Achigbu, Nkwerre LGA,Chief Chris Ewunonu from Ahiazu Mbaise, Mrs Chinyere Onyeise from Ezinihitte Mbaise, Engr Uche Ofoegbu is from Owerri North LGA, while Bar Auslem Okorie comes from Mbaitoli LGA.