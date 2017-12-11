The PDP National Convention held in Abuja last Saturday has come and gone but without leaving a remarkable mark in the struggle by opposing camp over which camp is entitled to the State party executive.

At the end of the exercise that saw Uche Secondus emerge as the National Chairmen of the party, it became obvious that the State Exco faction controlled by Charles Babatunde Ezekwem has emerged victorious in the battle for who is in charge of the party in the State.

Since the botched National convention in Portharcourt in 2016, the state arm of the party has been enmeshed in intra-party crisis leading to the existence of not less than four factions laying claim to the leadership.

In a dramatic turn, the faction led by Ezekwem appears to have won at last considering that the National Working Committee recognized the group as the authentic Exco.

From the list of State Delegates from Imo, Ezekwem, his secretary, Nze Ray Emeana, their woman and youth leaders; Mbakwe Maria and Ahanonu Williams respectively, were included on the delegate lists. Also LGA party chairmen and LGA national delegates traceable to the group were favoured.

The implication is that other major contenders to the position, especially those on the line up of Nnamdi Anyaehie and Chuks Ajaelu have lost out in the scheme of things.

The chances of Ezekwem became bright when the Supreme Court decided that Markafi was the rightful chairman of the party. Ezekwem faction enjoys the support of Markafi group.

List PDP National Delegate from Imo

Board of Trustees

Chief Iwuanyanwu Emmanuel

Amb Mrs Kema Chikwe

Senators

Senator Uzodinma Hope

Senator Anyanwu Samuel

Former Deputy Speaker

Rt Hon Ihedioha Chukwuemeka

State Working Committee Members

Barr. Ezekwem Charles – State Chairman

Hon Emeana Ray – State Secretary

Mr. Ahanonu Williams – State Youth Leader

Mrs Mbakwe Maria – State Women’s leader

Zonal Working Committee Member

Chief Assams Victor

Former NWC Members

Nze Chukwu Ozichukwu

Hon Nwaneri Oyibo