APC Captures Another PDP Assembly Member In Imo

The fortune of Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will witness a discomfort again as another House of Assembly member elected under the platform of the party is about to join the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Information reaching Trumpeta has it that the member Representing Ohaji/Egbema State Constituency, Hon Emmanuel Orie is likely saying bye to the umbrella party if recent developments are anything to go by.

Orie who is yet to publicly make his intention known publicly is said to be within spitting distance into APC. The lawmaker has been spotted having deep discussion with APC Chieftains and the parley cannot be divorced from the suspicion that he is about to quit PDP for the ruling party. A confirmation of Orie’s move became clearer when he was spotted at the home of another colleague and APC top shot, Hon Henry Ezediaro in Owerri during a meeting of APC members.

Orie at the event was part of the members of the structural Heads campaigning for the rumoured governorship ambition of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Uche Nwosu, the favoured political godson of Okorocha said to be in the fire front of APC associates, the governor will back as a successor in 2019.

Alongside other APC House of Assembly members, like former Majority Leader, Hon Lugard Osuji, Orie was part of the campaign team that met with Ezediaro, the Director General of Ugwumba Mandate. Ugwumba mandate is working for the emergence of Uche Nwosu.

Orie elected in 2015 under PDP maybe the next lawmaker to dump PDP for APC after the member Representing Ngor Okpala Obinna Egu defected months ago.