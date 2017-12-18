For allegedly daring to deny the ladder from where he climbed to Abuja and become Senator representing Okigwe zone in the Red Chambers, a Group of Detractors, spanning across Imo State, including Imo Government House, Owerri is potting to recall Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu from the National Assembly.

According to impeccable sources, the plot is already at finishing stage, as the fund to execute Uwajumogu’s recall process has been marshaled out, waiting for disbursement.

This Newspaper learnt that Uwajumogu’s volte- face in suddenly becoming his own man after winning the Okigwe senatorial rerun election against Chief Athan Achonu, has shocked many who thought Uwajumogu would remain perpetually “Loyal”.

From what this Newspaper learnt, Uwajumogu’s recall has turned out a special project to certain politicians, who see the execution of the plot as a do or die affair, following what they term, “Uwajumogu’s recent boldness”.

It was learnt that the plan to commence Uwajumogu’s recall emerged, following the former speakers new “political friends”, who are described as enemies of the Imo Government House and therefore must be called to order by teaching him a lesson through a recall.

Trumpeta was told that meetings are being held at Abuja, Owerri and Lagos all on how to not only rattle Uwajumogu, but to make sure he loses his seat at Abuja.

Trumpeta learnt that taking precaution from the Senator Dino Melaye recall saga with Governor Bello of Kogi State, the plotters of Uwajumogu’s recall are employing different tactics and strategy.

“They want when they strike, they hit the Bull’s eye. So, they are avoiding the Dino Melaye episode where the matter continues to linger” Trumpeta was told.

Trumpeta learnt that one of the major foot-soldiers in the Uwajumogu plot is an estranged Aide of the senior Legislator, who is informing the Leaders of the soft belly to attack on the matter.

This Newspaper was told that the gathering of the signatures will commence during the festive period, when celebration will rent the air and therefore over shadow the maneuverings to gather the signatures.

Asked what prompted this? The source said that Uwajumogu’s sin is not that he is not doing well at the National Assembly, but only that the Ihitte Uboma born politician has abandoned those who spent their resources and sweat in making sure that he lands Abuja as Senator, only to arrive there and join forces against those who made it possible for him to be a Senator today.

“The young man is doing well at the Red Chamber, even also to his constituents, but his crime now is that those who thought he would remain a “Boy” forever are angry that the Senator is now his own man and deciding what is good for himself.