AIPMD Reveals Reasons Behind Price Hike On PMS In Imo, Holds End Of Year General Assembly

By Amaechi Kingsley

Poised to contribute their quota to efforts of the State Government in building a prosperous and economically viable Imo as well as support the policy thrust of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Association of Imo Petroleum Marketers and Dealers, AIPMD, have strike a balance to serve the general public, remain in business and maintain staffers welfare.

Delivering an address during the 2017 end of year General Assembly at Kelani event centre, Owerri, last Saturday, 16th December 2017, the President of AIPMD, Sir Chidiebere Michael Okoroafor (KSC), stated that the Association which comprised of all persons/organizations engaged in the business of petroleum marketing and dealership within Imo state were committed to providing essential services to the general public within the regulatory ambits and best practices, he added that the purpose and activities of the Association have deep consideration for the concept of service to Imolites.

Sir Michael Okoroafor who attributed the non-availability of PMS from source in most stations to short supply of the commodity, explained that the situation which is not peculiar to Imo State alone is in the hands of demand and supply resulting to a slight increase against the Government regulated pump price(s).

The President pointed-out challenges confronting members of the Association, which includes the crash in the prices of oil globally, the downward turn in the dollar exchange rate and especially the absence of depot in Imo state which he said has constrained members to buy the commodity at ridiculous price(s), above the regulated price(s) to ensure the availability of the product in their stations.

AIPMD President reiterated the Associations’ commitment to collaborating/partnering with the Federal and State Governments as well as the regulators stressing that such synergy will necessitate attainment of sustainable economic prosperity in the state and nation at large, he enjoined all authorities and agencies to see the Association as partners in progress and hoped that Federal Government’s Intervention will impact positively to bring an end to the unavailability of PMS, he advised consumers not to engage in panic buying or storing the petroleum products in their homes.

Sir Chidiebere Okoroafor while briefing journalist, highlighted the essence of 2017 end of the year general assembly, stating that all members had converged to thank God for his grace and mercies having survived 2017 business year, a venture which he described as “highly risky”, he maintained that AIPMD has remained in harmony after the election that constituted the present functional executives and mandated him to steer the affairs of the Association, following its inauguration. “we are bound to have issues but we have resolved it harmoniously, AIPMD is one united Association as both marketers and dealers are in harmony, peace has returned, its one house, one family” he concluded.

Earlier, the auspicious event was officially declared open by the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere who in his address to members of the Association commended the transition of the mantle of leadership to the new executive ably led by Sir Chidiebere Okoroafor.

The Deputy Governor stated that Imo State Government is partnering with the Association through his office to ensure products’ coming into the state gets into the state. He advised the President and his executive to close rank with other major stake-holders in the state so as to foster mutual understanding, participate in meetings/seminars to sensitize marketers and dealers in areas AIPMD may be lacking as he wished the Association a better and prosperous 2018 business year.

In their separate remark, Representative of the Comptroller, Department of Petroleum Resource Owerri, Imo state, Ijeh Peter, the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Brigadier General Bature, Commandant Nigerian and Security and Civil Defense Corps, Imo state, Stephen Lar, Commissioner of Police, CP Chris Ezike, Director of DSS Imo State Command, AD Abdullahi, IPMAN chairman, Aba unit, Prince Bobby Dick, Dr,(Mrs.) Chika Nnajiofor, GM, OCDA and immediate past chairman AIPMD, HRH Eze Sir C.C Amadi, congratulated the new executive of the Association led by Sir Chidiebere Okoroafor for their efforts in uniting AIPMD in collaboration with other authorities and agencies.

They harped on the need for training and re-training of staffer for safety consciousness, they employ the DPR, IPMAN, AIPMD and other relevant authorities and agencies to look into adulterated petroleum products and under measurement/liter dispensed to consumers, harmonize relationship with relevant agencies for an enabling business environment in the state as they prayed for a successful 2018 business year ahead.

Meanwhile, the Vice President and Secretary of the Association, Mr. Chimodo Martins Jnr. and Chief Chiojioke Ahumaraeze hinted that the Association is moving forward in the right direction under the viable, reliable and dynamic leader of Sir Chidiebere Okoroafor.

They maintained that AIPMD as a body had remained united after the election held last September, noting that with their continued peace, they have been able to celebrate the 2017 end of year general assembly successfully.

On the issue of PMS in the state, the AIPMD executive also attributed the problem to the unavailability of the product from source noting that when the product is made available, stations will buy and dispense to consumers at Government regulated price(s).

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of award of honour to well deserving personalities for their outstanding contribution to the Association and service to the public.