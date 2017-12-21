The stage is gradually getting set for an expected mother of all battles in the All Progressive Congress, APC chapter in Imo State as prospective aspirants prepare to slug it out for elective positions ahead 2019 general elections.

What is however interesting and worthy to note is that the two major factions in APC are likely going to sponsor candidates for each of the positions thereby illuminating the political atmosphere for the primaries.

In Imo APC, two major divisions exist; the Rescue Mission platform controlled by governor Rochas Okorocha which consists of his appointees and lieutenants and the Araraume/Izunaso group, comprising members of the party who are not part of the Okorocha administration.

The colour of the contest for 2019 changed when it became manifest that Senator Ifeanyi Araraume raised political machineries to run for the 2019 governorship of Imo State. The two time Senator of Okigwe zone found a worthy ally in the National Organizing Secretary of APC, Senator Osita Izunaso, who also ran for the party’s senatorial election for Orlu zone in 2015.

With Araraume and Madumere on one side, co-joined by Senator Ben Uwajumogu, each of the sides have started raising candidates to challenge all the positions from the governorship to National Assembly and State Legislature.

Even as a group has warned Okorocha to be wary of endorsing puppets for each of the elective posts, the reported endorsement handed to one of his commissioners, Prof Nnamdi Obiareri and Rt Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo, the Deputy Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, for Okigwe zone senatorial seats and Nwangele, Njaba, Isu and Nkwerre Federal Constituency position respectively, has forced the opposite camp to declare interest.

Trumpeta learnt that the governor, allegedly engaged in other subtle endorsements to other cronies for certain positions like that of House of Assembly.

But, unmindful of the political maneuvers of the governor, the Araraume/ Izunaso camp is not resting on it oars to allow those of the governor cart away the APC ticket for the elective positions. While Uwajumogu who is an incumbent is warning up to sholve aside any challenge from Obiareri endorsed by Okorocha, another Araraume/Izunaso ally in APC, Chief Cosmas Madugba will match the Deputy Speaker, fondly called OZB, Okorocha is backing.

In Ohaji/Egbema,Oguta, Oru West Federal constituency, the battle for the seat will be intense ,with the two gladiators from the opposite camp; Dr Goody Eson Obodo of Araraume/Izunaso, dragging the ticket with Kingsley Uju. Uju, the Deputy Chief of Staff to Okorocha has not made any intention public to run but those close to him indicate that his political gestures beyond Ohaji/Egbema, his LGA to Oguta and Oru West LGAs, show he is interested to be in the National Assembly in 2019.

Another area where an epic battle between the two groups will be witnessed is in Owerri zone. Reports of new APC convert, Engr Emma Ojinere running for the Imo East Senatorial office with support from Okorocha is rife while a celebrated ally of Araraume right from their National Assembly days in Abuja, Hon Independence Ogulewe will carry the other faction’s flag for the primaries.

At the Federal constituency levels, another leader of the Araraume/Izunaso coalition, Gibson Oyiga Achonwa, will have an uphill task against, a former Commissioner and House member, Hon Innocent Obilumba for the Owerri Federal constituency. Obilumba is an ardent follower of Okorocha and reported to be establishing a political network to run for Federal House.

However, the action is more pronounced in Ngor Okpala as two top shots from the party; Okenze Obinna and his kinsman, Barr Soronnadi Njoku will slug it out for the Deputy Governorship position. Obinna a former ally of Araraume but now romancing Okorocha is said to be warming up for running mate position to Chief Uche Nwosu of the governor’s camp while Soronnadi will be for that of Araraume.