Te member representing Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Bede Eke has been given the green light by the Peoples Democratic Party, Ngor Okpala LGA chapter, to proceed for a second term without challenge from the LGA.

Rising from its first-of-the year Caucus meeting, held at the premises of Hon Bede Eke, in Umuaga, Nguru, Ngor Okpala LGA, the Leaders agreed in unison that Hon Eke has done well within the short period he had spent in Abuja, and therefore deserves no distraction within the party in the name of challenge during the party primaries.

While moving the motion to adopt Hon Bede Eke as a Sole Aspirant for Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala constituency from the Ngor Okpala axis, Hon Mrs Beatrice Nkwo, the LGA Vice Chairman of PDP appealed to the Caucus to check Eke’s records so far, and do the needful.

Therefore, the five Political Court Areas that make up Ngor Okpala LGA, namely; Igba, Okwe, Onyeagbalanwanneya, Obike and Mbaishi were asked to nominate one Leader each to adopt the motion.

Nze Hycienth Nkwocha spoke for Igba, Chief Henry Ekpe seconded for Okwe Court Area, Nze Christopher Akpaka Onyeka spoke for Obike Court Area, Chief Ray Onuoha agreed for Onyeaghalanwanneya, while Dr Austin Uganwa supported the motion onbehalf of the people of Mbaishi Court Area.

Meanwhile, the Caucus meeting attracted a lot of Leaders, while over three million naira (N3m) was realized for various activities of the party, including Ward tours and mobilization.

Among those present were Hon Bede Eke, Hon Greg Egu, Bar P I Okere, Chief Emma Nwogu, Chief Morrison Njoku (Party LGA Chairman) Chief Charles Abara, Prince Tochukwu Okereke, Chief Henry Ekpe, Hon Larry Agbiriogu, Chief Cleff Okere (Caucus Sec), Hon Ifeanyi Nwaiwu, Chief D I Okere, Mr Romanus Onu, Dr Blessing Njoku, Nze Akpaka, Chief Ray Onuoha, Sir Cornelius Okere, Chief Sunny Nwanna, Chief Christopher Nwaimo, Nze Charles Nkwocha, Chief John Eke, Chief Obed Nwogu, Hon Chima Okereafor, Mrs Scholistica, Mrs Beatrice Nkwo, Mrs Angie Okereafor, Hon Mrs Cordelia Okereafor, Hon Joe Nwankwo, Mrs Gladys Madu, Mrs Chinyere Elike and others.