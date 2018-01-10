Appeal Court Orders Okorocha to Pay Ilomuanya N10m

Appeal Court,Owerri this Wednesday morning, January 10,2018,ordered Gov Okorocha to pay His Royal Majesty and Obi of Obinugwu, Eze (Dr) Cletus Ilomuanya, CON, N10 million plus another N.1 million for unlawfully invading his residence in Owerri on August 8,2011.The Appeal Court affirmed the earlier judgment of Fed High Court, Owerri. The judges while dismissing Okorocha’s appeal, unanimously described Okorocha’s action as condemnable and lawless which can’t be tolerated. This is the 15th time Eze Ilomuanya has defeated Okorocha in court since 2011.