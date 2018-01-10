Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the rank of top flight politicians shifting base into the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Imo State chapter is bound to swell as two prominent politicians in the state, Chief Ikedi Ohakim and Senator Hope Uzodinma are tipped to join them.

While Ohakim is the former Governor of the State whose Deputy, Ada Okwuonu has since joined APGA, arrangements for the Senator Representing Orlu Zone, Uzodinma to wear the Okokorokoo toga is in top gear.

APGA in recent has become the most sought after party with seasoned politicians declaring interest in the party. A major political upheaval is expected to be recorded in the state following reports that Ohakim is on the way. Before now, Ohakim who became Imo governor on the platform of PPA midway into his tenure decamped into PDP where he booked the ticket to become a second term governor but to no avail. As the intra party crisis erupted in the PDP, Ohakim call it quits from partisan politics until recently he announced a return.

In the new political dispensation, the former is said to having fruitful discussions with APGA leadership in the state for an entry. Though, it was learnt that the major desire of Ohakim is to pick a governorship ticket to complete a second term but the party leadership is not caving into that desire because of the avalanche of governorship hopefuls who have shown interest in the party in recent time. Trumpeta learnt that the Governor! at be asked to settle for a Senate seat with a little opposition from unsure Owunna who ran for the position using the party ticket in 2015.

This newspaper also learnt that arrangements have commenced for the grand reception of Ohakim and Uzodinma who is said to have also opened talks with the national leadership of the party. Unconfirmed sources have it that the Imo West Senatorial Zone representative in the National Assembly has concluded arrangements to transfer his formidable political group from PDP to APGA.

The deal which is yet to be confirmed from the camp of the senator is that he will be handed the Orlu Zone Senate ticket of the party for 2019 election. Uzodinma, it was learnt has also set up a negotiating committee consisting of his followers to consider interest from different political parties including the APGA.

An insider in the APGA state executives in the state who is privy to the development confirmed to Trumpeta that the party is waiting for Ohakim and Uzodinma to join as a probable date for public declaration is been worked out