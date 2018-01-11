



By Uchenna Eneogwe/Stevenie Michaels

Akunaepume Unity Cup, a football competition for Youths of the nine communities in Umuaka ,Njaba LGA, Imo State, sponsored by a United State of American -based philanthropist and pharmacist, Dr. Ikenna Fortune Duru has ended in grand style amidst encomium from friends and associates.

The Akunaepume Unity Cup finals between Amiyi and isiozi took place at Akah City International Stadium recently with Amiyi emerging as the overall winner while Isiozi took second position in the tournament.

The donor, Dr. Ikenna Fortune gave out cash price of (250,000)two hundred and fifty thousand naira to Amaiyi in appreciation of their relentless effort in attaining victory, the second position, Isiozu went home with cash price of (150,000) one hundred and fifty thousand naira.

Dr. Ikenna Fortune while addressing newsmen shortly after the competition said the third position of the tournament would go home with the sum of (100,000 )one hundred thousand naira only while other participating team would get the sum of 30,000 Thirty thousand naira each.

He maintained that the essence was to foster unity in the community and promote peace, hence unity remains their anchor hold .The greatest weapon with which to fight crime was to engage the youths in human and capital development through which they would become useful to the society in future, he averred.

The American based pharmacist who expressed pleasure witnessing the 2017 edition of his tournament said Akunaepume unity cup would be held annually.

Speaking further, the cordinator of Akunaepume Unity Cup, Mr. Uju Ugochukwu commended the effort of Dr. Fortune in empowering Akah City youths through soccer.

He however enjoined Imo youths to key into trend that betters their life, hence shunning crime and criminality.