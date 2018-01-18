Guber Race: APGA Gives Okorocha, APC Early Quit Notice *Assures Aspirants of free and fair primaries

Part of the highlights of the tours embarked by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State round the twenty-seven council areas of the state sensitizing the people on the importance of identifying with APGA, is the early warning signal fired at the ruling party, APC and governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

While contending that APGA is the only political party that can guarantee their welfare and engender rapid economic development in the state, the National Chairman of the party, Ozonkpu (Dr.) Victor Ike Oye, has assured the party faithful that there will be landslide victories for the party in the state come 2019 as Okorocha will quit and has no chance to install a successor.

Speaking in Nkwerre during the rally, Dr. Oye said the other major ethnic nationalities in Nigeria have organized themselves in different political parties which are endogenous to them and lamented that political disunity subsists still among the Igbo, a situation he said will certainly end in 2019 with APGA winning the entire states of the South East, including Nassarawa. He revealed that the menace of the Fulani herdsmen, marginalization and other injustices wrought on the Igbo in Nigeria will become history under the watch of APGA, even as he averred that the electoral miracles of APGA in Anambra State will be replicated in Imo State.

In his words, “When we were preparing for the Anambra governorship election, clouds of apprehension were gathering. People were jittery, crying out for direction. They feared that Governor Willie Obiano would be unseated. But I assured them that it would never be possible.

“Twenty-four hours to that election, all the powers from the pit of hell collapsed. I told the Governor one year to the election that his victory would be landslide, and all those opponents would be seen no more by November 18. On that day they all collapsed. It was only God that could have done that, giving us victory in the twenty-one LGAs. Then again, we went to the polls for the Anambra Central senatorial election and won in all the seven LGAs, even winning in all the 1,615 polling units. It has never happened in the history of this country. Only God could have done it. Go and write this down: Douglas House Owerri is already taken by APGA,” the APGA Chairman asserted.

He promised all those aspiring to various offices on the platform of the party in Imo State that there will be credible and transparent primaries to choose the candidates.

Speaking earlier, the Imo State Chairman of APGA, Barr. Peter Ezeobi, explained that the objective of the sensitization tours is to raise awareness about what APGA stands for and boost the membership of the party in the grassroots. Many chieftains of the party in the state were present.