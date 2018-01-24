No Law To Create Cattle Colony In Imo – Govt



Imo State Governor, Ethelbert Rochas Okorocha has restated that there is no Law, Policy, decision, plans, request or intention to cede, allocate or designate any part of the State as cattle colony.

This is as a result of the wild and unsubstantiated rumour making round that part of the State have been earmarked for the establishment of cattle colonies.

According to a press release signed by the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Prof. Obiaraeri N.O, recently, the information is wicked, unfounded, and untrue, although it represents the typical product of warped thinking of desperate mischief makers via the social media.

Maintaining that the regional cattle market in Okigwe is not a cattle colony, the Rescue Mission Government urged Imolites and members of the public to disregard those baseless and laughable rumours.

“It is unfortunate that manufacturing wicked and capricious lies on an hourly basis has become the hallmark of desperate opposition politicians in our dear State”.

The Rescue Mission Government however described the rumour carries as shameless elements and agents of National disunity, saying they have shown themselves to be sworn enemies of Imo people and Nigeria at large.

The State Government further condemned the dastardly act of extra-judicial killing and Wanton destruction of properties of other citizen by blood thirsty herdsmen in the country, saying criminality can neither be legalized nor excused by diversionary labeling or dangerous over generalizations as crime remains a crime irrespective of the culprit.

The Rescue Mission Government led by Gov. Okorocha reassured Imolites that it is willing, and prepared to defend their lives and properties hence, will not hesitate to deal decisively with criminal offenders to full weight of the Law.