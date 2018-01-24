Battle For The Soul Of Imo APC Begins In Abuja

With all parties gearing up to programs for the conduct of primaries, for the next election, attention of APC Chiefs from Imo State has shifted to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, where schemings for who controls the party structure are ongoing.

Apparently not wanting to lose out from the main structure of President Buhari, so as to have a say in who succeeds him in 2019, Okorocha is reported to be frequenting Abuja with some of his top aides.

It was learnt that the fear of Senators Ifeanyi Araraume and Osita Izunaso, Abuja based politicians functioning as Federal Commissioner and National Organization Secretary of the APC respectively prompted the governor’s move to the seat of power.

Despite Okorocha’s position as the only APC governor, South East zone and Chairman of APC governors in Nigeria, he does not command much influence in the affairs of the party with regard to the affairs of Imo APC.

In a bid to checkmate opposing forces within APC, who-is-who- in the government of Imo move into Abuja regularly for the purposes of having a field day at the party Secretariat and Presidency. Already Izunaso and Araraume are Abuja residents said to be using their influence to pull strings to their sides while Okorocha trails behind.

The first approach was for Okorocha to mobilize all his allies into Abuja to consolidate his recent appointment as the South East campaign coordinator for the re-election of Buhari.

Rejection cries from South East APC members had trailed the appointment before the governor mobilized his sympathizers to drum support for him.

Trumpeta correspondent in Abuja gathered that the intention of the governor is to close in on his major challengers and ensure the structure of APC at home was handed over to him. The recent movement of the governor to Abuja was said to have led to a recent unconfirmed rumour making the rounds in Government House, Owerri, that the delegate list he arranged had been accepted by the party in place of the original one accepted earlier by the party.

Meanwhile, the other group are said to be consolidating on earlier gains as the quest of the governor has not affected their programs.