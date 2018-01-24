2019 Guber Race: Plot To Stop Okey Eze In APGA Heightens

As the number of governorship aspirants seeking the tickets of APGA for 2019 elections continues to grow, this newspaper learnt that some powerful forces in the fold of the party are designing plots to stop some of the aspirants from becoming the party’s flagbearer.

Since late last year, a considerable number of politicians have declared interest to run for the governorship of Imo using the party’s ticket.

In the last count, about seven persons, including Senator Bright, Barr Humphrey Anumudu, Chief Charles Onyeagbako, Dr Obi Njoku, and Paschal Nneji and have declared interest to run.

Among those who declared interest is also Okey Eze, who battled the ticket of the party with Capt Emma Ihenacho in 2015. Trumpeta learnt that there is a grand design to stop Eze and pave way for one of his kinsmen from Mbaise clan for the ticket. This newspaper was told that among the aspirants, Eze is a household name who has kept faith with the party and keen on its survival since 2015. It was even learnt that Eze donated cars each to the LGA chairmen in the current dispensation.

But the plot to stop Eze became open recently when the vehicles Eze donated to the LGA Chairmen almost caused uproar.

In a bid to frustrate the Ahiazu Mbaise born politician and make him unpopular, before party delegates expected to choose candidates controversy trailed the donation of vehicles.

To pave way for his kinsman, (names withheld) some new members who joined from other parties have started showing interest to the other aspirants than Eze. Their style is not only to tackle Eze publicly but also set up the party leadership against him.

Sources in APGA revealed that the party State Executives in the state no longer reckon with Eze unlike in the past where he was a great supporter of the party.

Trumpeta further gathered that some forces working in concert with the party leadership are plotting against Eze for other candidates.