Inter-Governmental Affairs, Donor Agencies boss commends Imo Youths, charge ICW Members to be Dedicated

By Amaechi Kingsley

The Hon Commissioner for Inter-Governmental Affairs and Donor Agencies, Sir Dr. Ernest Nwaigbo has commended youths from Umudi/Umuwala ward in Nkwere L.G.A for their love, loyalty and continued support for Governor Okorocha’s policies and programmes.

Dr. Nwaigbo gave the commendation while addressing the youths at the Ekiti Umudi Civic centre in Umudi Autonomous Community, stating that the youths have never disappointed the ruling party in past elections and called on their continued support to enable the ward continually benefit from government as he assured them that his ministry will always support them.

Speaking during the occasion, the interim President of Umudi Community Assembly, Mr. Kyrian Oluigbo thanked the Governor for appointing Dr. Nwaigbo a Commissioner in his Government noting that this was the first time the ward is benefiting from such high class appointment. He assured the commissioner that the People of the ward are solidly behind the APC Government in the state but called for more dividends of democracy especially in appointments and infrastructure.

Also commenting, the co-ordinator of Obiwuruotu Youth Organization, Umudi/Umuwala ward, Barrister Kingsley Anyaehia pledged the co­operation of the youth to the success of the Okorocha administration. He however, called on the commissioner to ensure regular interactions with the youths so as to enlighten them with government policies and programmes.

In same vein, the Hon. Commissioner for Inter-Governmental Affairs and Donor Agencies Sir, Dr. Ernest Nwaigbo has directed members of the Imo Community Watch Umudi/Umuwala ward to comb the remote parts of the area to locate spots where Indian hemp and other hard drugs are sold and consumed.

Dr. Nwaigbo gave the directive while addressing the members at the Etiti Umudi civic centre in Nkwerre L.G.A where he reminded the members of the policy of government on hard drugs and told the members that they are key members in the fight against hard drug as Dr. Nwaigbo warned ICW member(s) stands the risk of dismissal and possible apprehension for complicity in their jurisdiction.

The commissioner noted that absenteeism and indiscipline was reportedly high among the members and warned those who indulge in such acts to change or be ready to face the consequences.

Speaking on behalf of other members, the co-ordinator of Umudi/Umunala ward, Mr. Ekene Uzoije assured the commissioner that the members are now determined to work very hard. He thanked the commissioner for his fatherly advice and called on his colleagues to justify the confidence reposed on them by exhibiting hard work honesty, and discipline.