A grand design to withle down the influence of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume in the fold of the All Progressive Congress, APC, is graining prominence with suspected agents of the Rescue Mission prosecuting the agenda.

There is no love lost between Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and his followers with the camp of the Rescue Mission government, led by the governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha. The desire of Araraume to pick APC ticket and run the 2019 governorship has caused schisms in the APC family in Imo State with government agents battling suppers of the Senator.

As the party members get set for the State, LGA and congresses, underground schemings by the Okorocha led Rescue Mission to undermine the interest of Araraume has come to public glare.

Part of the plot is to remove the LGA party chairmen favourably disposed to Araraume and replace them with cronies of the Rescue Mission.

After a foiled attempt to remove the APC LGA chairmen for Ohaji/Egbema Rev Emma Ebomuche, a similar scenario is taking place in Oguta LGA where funny drama about the position of the APC chairman, Cassidy Ohamara is enveloping.

Ohamara, who has been effectively discharging his duties before now became a victim of a Kangarro arranged vote of no confidence against by a minute group of members of the LGA executive. The offence of the LGA chairmen, Trumpeta learnt, was the desire to identify with Araraume and leader of the G16; a group of council chairmen disposed to the two time Senator of Okigwe zone.

This newspaper was informed that a top government official (names withheld) working in concert with some elements induced the LGA exco’s to collect money and remove Ohamara without any justification. Some LGA Exco were cornered and paid some paltry sum of money to pass vote of no confidence and suspend him from office.

On getting the reason behind the collection of signatures, some of the officials after collecting the money refused and backed out from the plot.

When contacted, Ohamara confirmed the development but declared the act as unlawful and of no effect. It would be recalled that a similar process of undermining the interest of Araraume by attempting removing chairmen loyal to him took place few weeks ago.

Ohaji/Egbema APC chairman, Rev Emma Ebomuche faced a similar removal plot orchestrated by agents of the state government. It was also gathered that the signatories got about N50,000 each from a top government official involved in the deal.

Both Ohamara and Ebomuche are members of the G16 believed faction of APC party chairmen not to be disposed to the interest of Okorocha producing his successor in 2019. To get his pound of flesh from the chairmen, associates of the governor are plotting their removal through collection of signatories to that effect.