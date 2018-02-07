Herdsmen: Imo Indigenes in Diaspora Rejects Cattle Colony

By Stevennie Michaels

Worried by the incessant clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in various parts of the country, the Imo State Congress of America, ISCA, and apex umbrella organization of Imo indigenes have rejected the cattle colony establishment.

In a communiqué signed by the President of the association, Nze Chinasa Madumere, he described cattle colonies as acquired lands dominated by Fulani herdsmen with the agenda of propagating their culture and religion as designed by Othman Dan Fodio with the primary intent of Islamisation of the Southern Nigeria at large and Southeast and South- South in particular.

The open notification which was addressed to his Excellency, Governor Rochas Okorocha read, “it is a known fact that Northern Nigeria has a vast expanse of empty land that could be used for cattle grazing, as opposed to southern Nigeria especially Imo State where there is paucity of land for its children and cannot afford to idly watch as traditional land ceded to colonizing settlers of Hausa-Fulani herdsmen who have a religious agenda”.

Writing further, ISCA stated that cattle rearing in its true form is an economic pursuit that is economically rewarding to the Fulani oligarchy, aristocrats and ruling class. The group also noted that the Minister of Agriculture earlier stated that each state is expected to donate 10,000 hectares of arable land, which will translate to 370,000 hectares of land mass given for free to a group of Fulani lords for their personal economic benefit and religious agenda at the expense of already downtrodden masses.

The communiqué also read, “the truth is that Fulani herdsmen are terrorists and jihadists masquerading as cattle rearers. The argument cannot be controverted as the Fulani nationality movement recently vouched that “there will be no peace until cattle colonies are established in Nigeria”.

Other signatories include the General Secretary, Nze (Prince) Charlie and Public Relations Officer, Chief Mathias Mgbeafulu.