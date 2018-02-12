2019 Guber Why I will support Uche Nwosu – Okorocha

A clearer picture of who would get the nod of the governor of Imo State to join the race for who becomes the successor of Owelle Rochas Okorocha becoming clearer daily with the body language pointing to a direction.

Amidst Phlethora of endorsements in the State APC, Okorocha has promised to unveil a person before the end of this month.

As people of Imo, especially his followers, remain in suspense waiting for the anointed date scheduled for the all important choice, Okorocha’s utterances show that his Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu will get his backing if he shows interest.

The governor’s revelation became public yesterday when he granted audience to Owerri Municipal leaders of APC who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Owerri.

Details of the interactive session the governor had with Owerri indigenes have it that Okorocha is tilting towards Nwosu on the grounds that he has all the qualities of an ideal leader entitled to become a successor.

A statement credited to Sam Onwuemedo, Chief Press Secretary to the governor States.

“Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that if Chief Uche Nwosu comes out to contest the 2019 governorship election in the State, he would support him on the ground that he has all the qualities of an ideal leader. Chief Nwosu is the current Chief of Staff Government House and an ardent apostle of the Rescue Mission Government in the State.

“Governor Okorocha spoke when the officials of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and leaders from Owerri Municipal Council visited him on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Government House to urge him to encourage and support Chief Nwosu for the governorship of the State in 2019, adding that the monumental achievements of the governor could not be left in the hand of any-how person.

“The governor stated that although the Chief of Staff has not told him that he wants to run for the governorship of the State, but if he comes out he would support him, adding that he has known Uche Nwosu over the years but does not know his parents and described him as an honest man who, whatever he tells you in the morning is what he will tell you in the evening.

“He stated, “Uche Nwosu is hardworking, and never gets tired. He is a very humble young man. Not proud. Not arrogant. So, Power won’t enter his head. Inspite of the position he occupies you can’t see him quarreling with anybody or maltreating anybody. He does not segregate against anybody whether from Orlu or Owerri or Okigwe zone. He relates with people enviously. I have checked him in and out, I have not found him wanting”

“The governor continued “What the State wants is Imo governor and not Owerri Zone or Orlu Zone or Okigwe Zone governor. Zoning does not put food on the table of anybody. The young man is a team player, who does not use his office to molest anybody. He has the qualities of a good leader. If he says he will run for governor, I will support him”.

“His words “Obviously it might be as a result of these qualities that most people are talking about Uche Nwosu for governor everywhere even when he has not declared for the governorship. It might also be the reason for the endorsements he is getting from all quarters. You see, you don’t hide a good product. And the joy of every leader is to have a worthy successor. You don’t mind political opportunists. We have done very well as a government and we should be concerned about what happens to the achievements after”.

“He continued “I am not from Owerri zone, but my administration has done more projects in Owerri zone and Owerri Municipal in particular more that the administrations before me had done put together. We need Imo governor and not a zonal governor. I have done in Okigwe zone what the man from the zone could not do for them. The records are there”.

“The governor also called on the Igbos not to repeat the mistake of 2015 stressing that the Igbos must massively vote for APC and President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, adding too that the Igbos need the North for Political survival.

“In their speech earlier, Hon. Barr. Obinna Mbata who spoke on behalf of the Party and Political leaders from Owerri Municipal said their desire is to see a person with sense of leadership no matter where the person comes from to succeed Governor Okorocha and a person who believes in development, and that they have seen Chief Nwosu as the man with these qualities.

“Barr. Mbata’s words “The question is what happens to the amazing achievements of the governor after he must have left. The achievements of the governor have exceeded the expectations of so many people. And who succeeds him should be the concern of all patriotic Citizens of the State. That is why we are here, to tell you that Uche Nwosu has all it takes to measure up well”.

“Among the dignitaries in attendance is the member representing Owerri Municipal Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Lugard Osuji”.

Meanwhile, the planned attempt of the Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha to use the mock primaries method for selection of candidates for 2019 election has earned him a backlash from APC members in Imo State.

It would be recalled that the governor has signaled an intention to employ mock primaries method to choose candidates for the next general election even as such system has become the fashion of Okorocha to pick appointees for LGA caretaker committee jobs in the past.

A group known as the Imo APC stakeholders has come in strong condemnation of the pattern. According to the coordinator of the group, Agunwa Emeka Nzeribe said “That the so-called “Mock Primaries” as announced by the present Imo State.

Government is alien to the Constitution and Manifesto of APC, and that the State Government is not empowered by any section of the APC Constitution or Manifesto to schedule modalities for conduct of intra party elections in our party. For the avoidance of doubt, the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC is the only organ/body saddled with such a responsibility, upon ratification by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party.

Nzeribe added that “as a Democratic Party, any duly registered member wishing to contest any elective position is free to make his or her intention known to party members, in line with the Nigeria Electoral Act. That the Governor has no right to determine who becomes the party candidate at all levels in the state and has no power to stop any aspirant from contesting.

“That any member of the party or any party executive, from Ward to Federal level in Imo State Chapter of APC is free to attend meetings called by any APC party leader and such meeting should not be viewed as antiparty.

“That we frown at the unwarranted humiliation, molestation, intimidation; and purported suspension and expulsion of members of our party in Imo State.

“That the Constitution and Manifesto of APC remain supreme, and members, no matter how highly placed must abide by it.

“We implore the good people of Imo State not to see Imo State Chapter of APC in the eyes of the misguided actions and activities of the present government in the state, but to rather use other APC controlled States in this country where rule of law, internal democracy and above all, where tripod cardinal objectives of APC, namely, Security, Economy, and Anti Corruption Crusade are practiced to its fullest as their benchmark.

“In summation, we wish to state as Concerned Stakeholders of our great party in Imo State, that no responsible member or members of a political party will indulge in such reckless undemocratic tendencies as being witnessed in the state, with our Congresses and National Convention just a few weeks away. Again, with barely one year from the general elections, no responsive, responsible government, or member of a political party will indulge in such heinous acts, underlined by the reckless and undemocratic attempt at suspending and expelling its members. What is expected of any serious minded government or political party at this point in time is to intensify its membership drive, and create the conditions for mutual coexistence amongst its members.

“We wish to inform you that we have written to the National Headquarters of our great party in Abuja in this regard, but for purposes of clarity, and to put the records straight (because as it is, members of our party in the state are living in total fear, with some even contemplating whether to defect from our party to others), we hereby come out with this position.