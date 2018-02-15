NEXT ELECTION; PRAY FOR ME- SPEAKER IHIM PLEADS

Apparently unsure of what the future has in stock for him in the fast approaching political dispensation, the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Acho Ihim has asked the public to pray for him.

Ihim’s next political destination is cloudy as he gradually steers the ship of the state legislature to another legislative year leading to the general election. The two time lawmaker representing Okigwe State Constituency may not return to the assembly complex for another term as the pendulum may not swing his way again. Instead, the Speaker may seek another elective office to continue his political adventure in 2019.

But with the governor endorsing one of the Commissioners for the position of Senate of Okigwe Zone and his son in law for governorship, the chance of getting a chance to run for any position is closed.

Okorocha had endorsed Prof Nnamdi Obiareri his information commissioner for Senate of Okigwe against the return bid of the incumbent who is of the APC, Senator Ben Uwajumogu. Rumours were rife before now that Ihim would either go for the Senate or Assembly seat.

When the Speaker met with our correspondent, Ihim said during a chat that “you should pray for me, I need your prayers now” The reaction was against the backdrop of recent reports of the newspaper he claimed was not in his favour and designed to discredit him.