Labourer Killed for having sexual escape with another man’s wife in Ohaji/Egbema LGA

By Okey Alozie

A middle aged man (name withheld) is said to have lost his life for making love to a nursing mother inside a bath room with a Nursing mother said to be another person’s wife in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Our source revealed that the incident occurred at Nkwo Amafor area in Ohaji/Egbema. The story has it that the nursing mother whose name is also kept for obvious reason went to take shower and her boy friend joined her inside the same bath room. Along the line, accounts have it that they started having sexual intercourse secret as usual but luck ran against them this time when those who spotted them informed the suspects husband about the immoral act.

The man (husband to the nursing mother) did not waste time to move into the bath room to see things for himself. The lover boy wanted to escape but he could not succeed. He was dragged out from the place naked and the angry mob that came out descended on him as well as the woman in question.

The randy man pleaded for forgiveness and promised to pay any amount to avoid the wrath of the mob which fell into deaf ears order to be from the angry. But nobody listened to his please. He eventually collapsed after receiving beatings and on the way to the hospital he died as it was gathered.

Trumpeta learnt that aggrieved kinsmen of the deceased from neighboring town.

On a reprisal attack burnt down many houses. The news of the man’s death has caused a lot of confusion. Moreover there is tension in the area as many villagers in Ohaji have deserted their homes for fear of arrest.

Information also revealed that the woman in question just gave birth to her baby few months ago. Moreover, the love affair between the suspects is said to have lasted for many years.