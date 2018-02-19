Recently, it was in all Newspapers in Imo State, with the caption “Why Imolites Clamour for Chike Okafor” which xrayed the qualities of the Federal Lawmaker. However, the publication which was a Public Relations effort to propel the image of the youthful politician to higher level, was immediately embraced by many, who really clamoured for the former Banker-turned politician.

Pundits had predicted that the said write-up was used to check the Imo political waters and for Okafor to decide whether to storm the Imo Governorship erena for 2019.

As predicted, since the said piece graced the cover pages of Owerri Newspapers, Hon Chike Okafor is said to have run into trouble waters, with the powers that be in Imo State.

Following the harassment, Okafor has since recanted his early statement which profiled his sterling qualities.

Okafor, sources said, has been forced to say that he will not contest Imo Governorship election, should Chief Uche Nwosu, Governor Okorocha’s son in-law joins the race.

Sources said that Okafor was threatened to give the “declining statement” a wide coverage, as he gave his “why Imolites clamour for Chike Okafor” piece, or face fire.

The Obowo born Chairman of Health Committee in the House of Representatives was said to have ran to the Press immediately after the threat to make it open that while he may be dreaming to be Governor of Imo State, not when it has to do with Uche Nwosu, who is Okorocha’s anointed successor.

It would be recalled that Hon Okafor had said it at many fora that Gov Okorocha is his political party, and therefore owes his political life to the Governor.

Unfortunately, the Chike Okafor attempt to profile his Dossier was seen by his mentors as an affront on the fingers that feed him.

This Newspaper learnt that for even daring to show-case himself, the lawmaker was confronted with facts about his past while he was Commissioner for Finance in Imo State, and warned not to ever make statements that maybe misconstructed that he is eyeing Imo Governorship Seat.

It was learnt that if Okafor makes further moves that angers his mentors, he would be stripped of the chance to pick APC ticket for Obowo/ Ehime Mbano/IhitteUboma Federal House for a second term.

Sources said that Okafor has now been whipped into line, and may never dare make mention of his qualities again, until the issue of Imo APC Governorship ticket is done with.

The philanthropist- Lawmaker was reminded that Hon Emeka Nwajiuba is waiting in the wings to take over his position in 2019, which Imo Government House has been battling to secure for Okafor at a cost.

“He was told to keep quiet and reserve whatever quality he thinks he has for now. He was ordered to face the uphill task facing him as regards Emeka Nwajiuba’s interest in his seat in 2019” Trumpeta was told.

Meanwhile, Imolites who spoke to this Newspaper saw it as an insult to himself, for Okafor to publicly come out to announce that he would not attempt Imo Governorship because of another member of his party is interested in the position.

“Don’t worry. He is still young and we are all waiting when next time he will come to tell us he wants to vie for Imo Governorship and we will all remind him of 2018” Trumpeta was told.

However, a source from Chike Okafor camp said the Lawmaker was never persuaded not to run for Imo Governorship seat, but said that two friends cannot be jostling for the same position from same political family.

They argued that Okafor should have kept quiet instead of coming out to make the matter an issue.