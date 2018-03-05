The race for who succeeds Governor Rochas Okorocha as Governor of Imo State in 2019 has been taken to another level, as the Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is said to have frozen his Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere from Government activities because of Madumere’s intention to run for Governorship seat in 2019.

It would be recalled that Gov Okorocha has thrown his weight behind his son in-law and Chief of Staff Government House, Owerri, Chief Uche Nwosu to succeed him in office after Eight years.

Trumpeta learnt that since Madumere made his ambition known, his Boss, Okorocha has devised every means to frustrate his Deputy from aspiring to take over from him in 2019.

The Governor has directed Madumere to gun for the Owerri Senatorial Seat instead of the Governorship diadem, which Madumere has rejected, saying that not only that the zoning formula favours his zone, Owerri, he (Madumere) has served Okorocha diligently to deserve to inherit the throne.

However, with Madumere following his mind, which is to go for the Governorship seat, the Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA born Prince has incurred the wrath of his principal, who sees his Deputy’s aspiration in a democratic environment as an affront, and therefore has decided to teach his Deputy a few lessons.

Trumpeta learnt that Madumere has been practically shut out from Imo Government activities.

This Newspaper was told that all the official duties hitterto assigned to the office of the Deputy Governor have now been deligated to the offices of the Chief of Staff, the Principal Secretary to the Governor, and the Secretary to the Government of Imo State.

Madumere has also been barred from attending Government Functions, even as his office is no more invited or informed of activities of the Government cum Governor.

During the just concluded Rochas Foundation 20 year celebration anniversary, Madumere was absent. The recent swearing-in of Okorocha’s new appointees was conducted by the SGI, Sir Judge Eche who is third in ranking.

Trumpeta also was told that for weeks now, any news about Madumere has been black-listed by Imo State owned Media Houses; Orient FM/TV, and the Statesman Newspaper.

Meanwhile, Madumere is not fazed with all the Banana peels thrown on his path, as instead the Deputy Governor is said to have removed the obbligato “Muffler” from his neck, which symbolized Okorocha’s image.

A source also told Trumpeta that Madumere is not bothered with all the latest intimidations and humiliations, adding that before now, the Deputy Governor was already suffering from these abuses on his office, only that the entire scenario now came out in the open because he chose to aspire for an office, just like other politicians.

“Before now, Madumere has suffered more insults, abuses and humiliations, yet he remained committed and loyal to his Boss. So, the latest actions are old story to him” A source told Trumpeta.