Assault on Bishop Obinna Governor Plans to Replace Uche Nwosu with Chike Okafor for Guber Race

The Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is said to be have doubled mind on fronting his son inlaw, Uche Nwosu again for the 2019 Imo Governorship seat, following the latest uproar that followed an incident at Ngwoma, Obube, Owerri North LGA, where alleged supporters of Uche Nwosu confronted the Arch Bishop of Owerri Catholic Diocese, Most Rev Anthony Valentine Obinna at the Altar.

A confidential source close to Okorocha told Trumpeta that despite the various Press Releases coming out from the Government House Owerri trying to deny the incident, the Governor deep down his Heart, is disturbed by the situation, as what is playing out now was exactly what caused his predecessor, His Excellency, Dr Ikedi Ohakim his second term bid in 2011.

Trumpeta learnt that Okorocha, who usually operates alone and takes decisions without consulting any person, this time asked some of his close Allies to study the “Ngwomagate” and tell him what should be the next strategy, as the matter has seriously battered the image of Uche Nwosu.

This Newspaper learnt that the Governor who has hoped on Uche Nwosu to take over from him in 2019, and protect his back, is now confused as he never envisaged that a matter like the “Ngomagate” can develop now too early even before party primaries.

Okorocha is said to have regretted being forced now to name Uche Nwosu as his chosen successor, even though he had hoped to make that declaration around July, but persistent questions from the Media made him to spill the Bean this early.

Therefore, following the “Ngoma debacle” Okorocha is said to now resort to plan B and is immediately searching for another fellow that will not only replace Uche Nwosu, but must not only have the qualification acceptable to Imo electorate and Rescue Mission Followers, but most importantly must have the nerves to protect Okorocha’s actions while in office.

Trumpeta learnt that after a meeting yesterday, Okorocha has resolved to place Hon Chike Okafor on the “second list” as plan B, while still trying to see if the “Ngwoma issue” will fizzle away before the elections.

The Governor is said to have resolved to hand over power to a “ Youth” in 2019, and does not care from which political zone such a person comes from, provided that person has the requirements he (Okorocha) is looking for.

Trumpeta learnt that Okorocha is yet to sound out his son inlaw, and Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu on the latest development, since the Youthful Uche Nwosu was not even consulted before he was railroaded into the Gubernatorial race by his father inlaw.

Sources said Nwosu was only eyeing the Federal House of Representative until Okorocha told him he had drafted him to take over from him in 2019.

Following this situation, Uche Nwosu now asked Hon Ogbonna Ozuruigbo (OZB) to go ahead with the Nwangele/Njaba/Isu/Nkwerre Federal House race.

But whether Okorocha has consulted with Chike Okafor on the recent development is not yet clear, but our source swore that Okorocha is making a new plan, as the “Ngwoma Matter” has changed the entire equation and permutations, unless Okorocha is ready to face the wrath of the clergy and their followers in Imo come 2019.