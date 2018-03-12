Strong indications that His Grace, Anthony Obinna, the Archbishop of Owerri may not be disposed to having the anointed candidate of the governor of Imo State, Chief Uche Nwsou, emerge number one citizen of Imo State in 2019 have emerged. Apart from being the head of the Catholic Church in Owerri Archdiocese, the predominant religious group in the State, Obinna maintains a cult figure as a well respected opinion molder.

Nwosu, who is also an in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha is undoubtedly the endorsed candidate of the governor and his Rescue Missionaries. His endorsement is generating controversy in the State within and outside the APC family in Imo State.

A tinge of drama had erupted at Mgwoma in Owerri North LGA of the State during a Requiem mass in honour of the late mother of an industrialist, Chief Mbata, where Obinna admonished those present especially politicians.

Going through the latest edition of the popular Catholic Church newspaper knows as The Leader, Trumpeta can disclose that the fiery cleric has expressed unreserved apology for saying that Imo State needs a seasoned administrator to governor it and not Uche Nwosu. The Archbishop’s comment that what Imo needs is a democratically elected governor and not a handpicked successor” remains an indirect means of condemning the growing rate of endorsements, being handed to Nwosu in recent times by the APC LGA chapter in the State.

The Leader Newspaper said “The Archbishop also has no regrets in saying that Governor Okorocha cannot succeed himself and that pushing for his son-in-law, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, to replace him is an indirect way of doing that, which is unacceptable. That was basically the beginning of what caused the fracas at a funeral mass at St Michael’s Catholic Church, Ngwoma, Saturday 3rd of March. Party supporters loyal to Governor Okorocha and Uche Nwosu, his son-in-law, caused mayhem and pandemonium at that funeral Mass, following the Archbishop’s comment and two responses apparently from an APC and PDP supporter. Then hell was let loose”.

The latest edition of the Leader went further to state “Speaking to the congregation which included Uche Nwosu and the Governor’s wife, Nkechi, His Grace condemned the idea of imposing a candidate on the people, and urged the faithful to register and arm themselves with their voter’s card, for next year’s election. “You cannot impose anyone on the people. Your vote will decide. We have become miserable. Imo is now an empty basket. Rebuilding Imo State and restoring its dignity is a challenge. Get your voter’s card. Let us vote for mature, responsible citizens who will serve the people not dominate them,” the Archbishop said. His Grace also said, “Imo needs a seasoned technocrat who will right the wrongs and correct several anomalies and hardship inflicted on the people by the present administration and not the Governor’s stooge who lacks the experience and maturity needed for such exalted office. It is wrong to impose his son-in-law. Imo needs a seasoned administrator, not Uche!” The Archbishop emphasized that the Governor could not replace himself and imposing his son-in-law on the people was wrong. He strongly advised the people to register, get their permanent voter’s cards (PVC) and prepare to use their votes to get their desired candidate”.

According to the Sunday tabloid sold at the various parishes and beyond, “The Archbishop’s advice follows a decision of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) for the church to help end people’s apathy towards voting by encouraging the faithful to register and be prepared to exercise their civic responsibility. While the Archbishop was speaking at the mass, two other men who raised their hands were allowed to speak. One of them, obviously a supporter of Governor Okorocha, defended the Governor saying he was doing well. The second speaker, however, spoke against the Governor, saying that there was much poverty and pain in the land, demanding a change of government in the next election. It was at that point that APC supporters went berserk. The Bishop was not physically assaulted but he was insulted”.