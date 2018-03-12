The entire Traditional Rulers in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State has thrown their full weight behind the 2019 political ambition of Dr. Angela Uwakwem, former Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri.

The monarchs who made this known during their parley with the Okigwe North Fed House of Reps hopeful at the palace of HRH Eze Joseph Mbamara in Amato-Amaraku on Saturday described the decision of Dr. Uwakwem as one that needs commendation and total support of all well meaning people of the area.

According to HRH Eze G.C Amaku, HRH Eze C. Izim, HRH Eze Jude Onyenagbaru, HRH Eze Martins Uchegbu and the host monarch, HRH Eze Mbamara who spoke on behalf of the entire Isiala Mbano Council of Ndi Eze at the event, Uwakwem is not only qualified to represent the Okigwe North at Abuja but remains the best choice among the contenders for the position.

They therefore pledged to give her all the necessary support while calling on the entire people of the area to eschew politics of do or die and embrace individuals who have all it takes to offer the desired development to them.

Meanwhile during the official declaration of her aspiration to the entire people of the LGA which took place on the same day at Central School Field, Amaraku, Dr. Uwakwem reiterated her resolve to address the socioeconomic challenges of the people if giving the mandate.

She maintained that the problems of Okigwe North need somebody who is not desperate for power but passionate to elevate the living condition of the people as well as attract the dividends of democracy to the area with the giving opportunity.

She finally appealed that Okigwe North people should keep sentiments aside and give chance to somebody like her who has been trusted and tested in areas of administration, leadership and service delivery.

In their remarks, Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim, Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri, State Commissioner for Information and Okigwe Zone Senatorial hopeful, Hon. Julius Onyeneho, TC Chairman, Isiala Mbano LGA, Dr. Charles Durueke, Dr. C. Ekenta, one of political leaders of the areas among many others commended Dr. Uwakwem for preceding the declaration with a free medical outreach.

The people who could not hold their joy with the aspiration of the State Commissioner for Health, described the outreach as a sign of many good things to come from her if elected adding that she has distinguished herself among her contemporaries.

Clan Chief Tonyblack Nduka, her Divine Mandate Campaign Director General, Comrade Chinedu Ogor, her Isiala Mbano campaign Coordinator, Hon. Earnest Nwigbo, State Commissioner for Inter Governmental Affairs and Donor Agencies, Chief Tony Nwigwe, and others also drummed support to Ex FMC boss ambition stressing that she represents hope for good representation, effective leadership and all round development for Okigwe North people.

The free medical outreach which had, the services of over 20 Medical Doctors, 50 Nurses, 15 Lab Scientists and other medical personnel led by Dr. Austin Okeji, State Director of Public Health offered series of medical attention including screening for diabetes, HIV, Malaria and Sugar level to over 2000 people.

The state chairman Nigeria Medical Association Dr Darlington Akukwu, HRH Eze Matthew Oweni, Okigwe Zone Chairman of Traditional Rulers, High Chief Aloy Ochiagha, Chairman, Ugiri Stakeholders’ Forum, Dr. Bennett Uwakwem, husband of the aspirant, Hon. Mrs. Prisca Durueke, APC Okigwe Zonal Woman leader, were among the dignitaries present at the auspicious event.