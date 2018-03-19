That for the first time in the last three years “who is who” in the Imo State chapter of APC came for a meeting last weekend in the State capital is no news, what is creating waves remains the absence of the State governor, the supposed leader of the party in the State and APC Governor’s Forum Chairman from the gathering.

It was a sea of heads and gathering of top shots of APC extraction at Concord Hotel, Owerri, when the State party executive under the leadership of the chairman, Chief Hillary Eke met with stakeholders.

Initial reports, though, unconfirmed as at press time have it that the governor who was spotted with Eke on arrival from a short stay abroad kicked against having the gathering outside government enclave.

Trumpeta was reliably informed by Government House sources that disagreement between the party hierarchy led by Eke and the State government forced Okorocha to keep away.

Even as stakeholders who thronged the Concorde Hotel venue expressed surprise that the governor was nowhere near the place, his absence left tongues wagging that all is not well in the party especially his relationship with stakeholder.

It was learnt that when Eke muted the idea to Okorocha on arrival from aboard, he asked for the program to hold at either Government House or any of the facilities owned by the State government than a neutral hotel.

“The initial plan was for the APC stakeholders meeting to hold at IICC than Concord. We don’t know what happened. It is like some characters in the party opposed to it and insisted it must be at the neutral venue. So we don’t know what happened and it became Concorde Hotel. You know Oga was not happy about it and does not want to show face” a source at Government House, Owerri offered.

Further inquires by the newspaper revealed that the governor had wanted a situation it would hold at a venue where he will be incharge and dictate the pace of the meeting

Another source however opined that Okorocha had to hurriedly reschedule his itinerary for the weekend to attend a function outside the state when it was discovered that his former political soulmates who have turned opponents within the APC family would be around for an eye-ball to eye-ball exchanges. “You know there have been verbal exchanges between Oga and others like Araraume, Uwajumogu, Izunaso and other groups against his choice successor. He wants to avoid them for now.

So he needs to go his way than go for the meeting and fresh altercations will begin” the Government House official who does not want name in print offered.

At the well attended event, top contender for the governorship seat, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume gave N20 followed by Uche Nwosu who donated N10m for the party’s welfare.

Others who doled out millions include the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere and the former SSG, Sir Jude Ejiogu.