A new group of APC stakeholders in Imo State known as the APC Restoration Group has sustained its onslaught against the expected candidacy of Chief Uche Nwosu by claiming that the ambition of the Chief of Staff to the governor, will be a nullity if the relevant sections of the APC are considered. Nwosu, though an in-law to the governor is from Orlu zone same as the incumbent who has spent eight years.

One of the leaders of the group and an architect of the “Imerienwe Declaration” Dr TOE Ekechi made the submission in a TV debate with one of the pro Okorocha apostles, Barr Steve Asimobi.

Ekechi and other APC leaders in Imo State have not hidden their disdain for the decision of the governor to back and endorse his son –inlaw as successor come 2019 election. The group insists that the choice of Nwosu is against principle of charter of Equity in the State where Orlu zone which has had a fair share of the available years in Government House, Owerri since democracy debuted.

Prompted by the desire to kick against this action, Ekechi and other leaders met at his Imerienwe country home to address the world where they opposed Okorocha’s endorsement of son-inlaw who is from Orlu zone.

Ekechi also has gone further to claim that Nwosu could be on a wild goose chase if he goes into the race considering what the APC constitution says in Power Rotation.

According to Ekechi, article (vi) says “without prejudice to Article 20 (u) and (111) of this constitution, the National Working Committee shall subject to the approval of the National Executive Committee make Rules and Regulations for the nominations of Candidates through primary elections. All such Rules, Regulations and Guidelines shall take into considerations and uphold principles of Federal Character, Gender balance, Geopolitical Spread and rotation of offices, to as much as possible, ensure balances within the constituency covered” The APC Restoration Agents of the group went further to state that “Within the context of the spirit of this very section of the party’s constitution, it is evidently clear that APC as a political party has laid the foundation of zoning of political offices as much as to ensure balances.

“It will be against the intent and purpose of this particular section of the party’s Constitution for another Orlu person, let alone a son in law to the outgoing Governor from the same Orlu zone to emerge as the flag bearer of the party. The outcome will be a subject of serious litigation.

“From the foregoing section of the party constitution, it is crystal clear that all the proponents and facilitators of the Uche Nwosu’s gubernatorial ambition have obviously undermined the spirit and letter of the party’s constitution.

“All the promoters of the purported endorsement including but not limited to Barr. Steve Asimobi have all indicted themselves on a grievous party offense such as breaching a relevant section of the party constitution, by openly acknowledging the endorsement of Mr. Uche Nwosu without taking into consideration the provision of party constitution as stipulated in Article 20 VI.

“It is important to draw the attention of the State leadership of the party to as quickly as possible make its position known on its commitment to protect supremacy of the APC constitution, as well as commence the processes of disciplinary actions against all who have conducted themselves contrary to the provisions of our party’s constitution”.