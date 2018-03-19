Why 20 Lawmakers Insist On Uche Nwosu For Governor-Ezediaro

Hon Henry Uzoma Ezediaro of the Imo State House of Assembly has given reasons why not less than Twenty ( 20 )of the Twenty Seven( 27) Lawmakers have endorsed the candidature of the Chief of Staff to the governor of Imo State, Chief Uche Nwosu.

Ezediaro who is representing Oguta State constituency had told newsmen that in a meeting held at Speakers Lodge, Rt Hon Acho Ihim, the House resolved that they have looked around over and over again and have seen that they only way the legacy of governor Okorocha shall be sustained in Imo State is for Ugwumba Uche Nwosu to be elected as Imo Governor come 2019.

According to the DG Ugwumba Mandate Worldwide and the Coordinating Honourable. Member of Imo State House of Assembly for Ugwumba Uche Nwosu’s Guber bid come 2019, Nwosu is a man of integrity and of Impeccable character which is why the majority of the House members, if not the whole House is throwing their total support behind him, saying that Nwosu is now widely accepted across board while urging Imolites to do the needful by supporting and voting him who is a sure bet that will continue with the developmental drives of the Rescue Mission Government set in motion for a better Imo State.

Hon. Ezediaro said that the decision of the House became paramount following the antecedence of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu as a loyal party man and also in the area of using his good position to better the lots of Imo People, whereas other people who occupied same positions in the past only used it them for nothing while Nwosu has now used it to set reference for others to follow.

The Endorsement Meeting had in attendance the following;

House Speaker

HON ACHO IHIM (Okigwe)

The Deputy Speaker

HON UGONNA OZURUIGBO (Nwangele)

HON LUGARD OSUJI (Owerri Municipal)

HON CHUKWUEMEKA LLOYD (Owerri North)

HON NKENNA NZERUO (Oru East)

HON BARR. INNOCENT EGWIM (Ideato North)

HON OBINNA EGU (Ngor Okpala )

HON. NGOZI OBIEFULE (Isu)

HON. UJU ONWUDIWE (Njaba)

HON. UCHE EJIOGU (Ihitte Uboma)

HON VICTOR ONYEWUCHI (Owerri West)

HON UCHE AGABIGE (Orsu)

HON. EMMA ORIE (Ohaji-Egbema)

HON. IKECHUKWU AMUKA ( Ideato South )

HON. EZEDIARO HENRY UZOMA (Oguta)

HON. DURUJI LAWMAN (Ehime Mbano)

HON. MARCEL ODUNZE (Orlu)

HON. CHINEDU OFFOR (Onuimo)

HON. CHIKA MADUMERE (Nkwere)

HON. BARR. KENNEDY IBEH (Obowo).