The Peoples Democratic Party Imo State Chapter has nominated the

following members of the Party to the position of Board of Trustee members for Imo State.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, H/E, Chief Dr. Achike Udenwa (the former Governor of Imo State). The decision to nominate the above persons to the positions of BOT members was done by the PDP, Imo State in a Caucus meeting which was held at the Party Secretariat at No. 98 Okigwe Road, Owerri.

In a unanimous decision, by the entire members of the State Caucus in a meeting chaired by Barr. Charles Ezekwem, the Party State Chairman.

The Party agreed through a unanimous vote to forward their names to the National Executive Committee for inclusion as members of PDP BOT.