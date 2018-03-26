For selling their constituencies, without consulting their constituence on the issue of endorsing Governor Rochas Okorocha’s Son in-law for Imo Governorship seat in 2007, the electorate in Owerri zone has swung into action to recall their Lawmakers.

According to information available to Trumpeta, the Imo Legislators involved in the saga are of the All Progressive Congress APC platform.

They are Honourables Obinna Egu (Ngor Okpala), Lugard Osuji (Owerri Municipal) Lloyd Chukwuemeka (Owerri North) and Onyewuchi Ikonne (Owerri West).

In a meeting held yesterday night in the home of a prominent Owerri zone politician in Owerri, it was resolved that a recall process must commence immediately against the four lawmakers for selling their people for easy lucre.

In the meeting which comprised of politicians of different political parties, it was agreed that 2019 Imo Governorship is a project so dear to the heart of all true sons and daughters of Owerri zone, and therefore cannot be toyed with.

Trumpeta learnt that it was resolved that the lawmakers must be told that they did not get to the Imo Legislature alone, but with the contribution of their constituencies.

Every measure to recall the lawmakers described as saboteurs were put in place to kick of immediately.

It was said that all lawmakers are representatives of the people and should at all times consult with the people at crucial times of decision making so as not to go the wrong.

“They were not sent there by their wives and children. This undemocratic postures must stop. The peoples Right must prevail at all times” Trumpeta was told.

It would be recalled that a member of Imo House of Assembly, Hon Henry Ezediaro, from Oguta constituency had called a Press Conference where he said that all the former APC Legislators from Owerri zone had signed a document endorsing Uche Nwosu to succeed Okorocha, his father inlaw in 2019.

Gov Okorocha hails from Orlu zone which would have spent Sixteen (16years) on the seat in 2019 while Owerri has only been there for Sixteen (16) months.

Therefore, Owerri, devoid of political party affiliations had resolved that 2019 is its turn. Hence, for its lawmakers to have endorsed an Orlu man again in 2019 is seen by the zone as an aberration and abomination, which spurred the people to urge the electorate in the various constituencies to commence a recall process on the “rebel” lawmakers.

Meanwhile, some of the lawmakers have denied that they endorsed Uche Nwosu. But are yet to make open Press Statement denying the story.

“I did not endorse Uche Nwosu. They just published my name in an attendance register in a meeting by Imo Lawmakers” one of the Owerri zone lawmakers told Trumpeta.