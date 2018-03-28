Ahiazu Mbaise L.G.A chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, last week, descended heavily on the immediate past T.C Chairman of the Council, Chief Cletus Onwuegbule by expelling him from the party for acts ranging from anti­party activities, illegal constitution of a parallel party organ/structure, distortion and falsification of delegates list, thuggery, gross misconduct, impersonation, etc, which are all acts capable of bringing the party to contempt, ridicule and prevent a smooth and efficient running and organization of the party. Above all, they are gross violations of Article 21 of the party constitution.

At an enlarged party meeting convened at the Ahiazu Mbaise Council hall, which had in attendance all Ward Chairmen and their officers, all L. G. A executives and leaders, a motion was moved by Okirika Nwenkwo Ward Chairman and Chairman of all Chairmen, Hon Dinatius Ukah, to expel Onwuegbule from the party following his numerous sins and infractions against the party for a long time now. The motion was seconded by Ora na Lude Ward Chairman, Mr Marcellinus Kwaba. After due and thorough deliberation, it was unanimously voted that the party can no longer tolerate Onwuegbule’s total lawless and disgraceful behavior, which culminated in his expulsion from the party.

In his speech, the L.G.A party Chairman, Hon Chief Ifeanyi Eke lampooned Chief Cletus Onwuegbule whom he described as an impostor and wondered why a seventy-three year old man will continue to allow himself to be used by agents of darkness and enemies of the party, like Chief Chidi Ibe. Chief Eke warned Onwuegbule to retrace his steps or risk being arrested by law enforcement agents if he continues to use armed thugs to disrupt party meetings.

It will be recalled that Chief Onwuegbule who is serving a suspension from the party before this expulsion served as LGA party chairman before being appointed by Governor Rochas Okorocha as T.C Chairman. He was warned that by the party constitution, if he accepts a paid political appointment, he would automatically lose the party Chairmanship. After being sacked by the governor, he wanted to return as party chairman, which many party members and leaders saw as laughable. Even the State Governor told him last week, when Ahiazu people paid him a visit that he cannot return as party Chairman. Investigations further reveal that party elders and leaders, such as Apex Leader, Chief P.C Onuoha, Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief Emma Ojinere, Federal Legislator, Hon Nnanna Igbokwe^- Federal Board member, Dr Ejike Anakanr, T.C Chairman, Sir Eddy Enwereji, Local Government Service Commissioner, Mrs Ngozi Aririguzo, and other Leaders like Chief Adauktus Onuoha, Dr Kachi Nwoga, Chief Victor Iheanacho, Ugwumba L.G.A coordinator, Chief Jude Agulanna, Former T.C Chairman, Hon Mrs Grace lwuchukwu, etc, have all told Cletus Onwuegbule to stop his mischief and stop allowing himself to be misled by Chief Chidi Ibe. It is also on record that APC State Chairman, Dr Hillarry Eke had also warned him to stop his madness.

Now that the party has expelled him, speculations are rife in Ahiazu Mbaise that Chief Onwuegbule has engaged in serious talks with PDP, in an effort to join them, so as to remain politically relevant, which the party also sees as good riddance. Allegedly set to move into PDP with him are one Alfred Obi and Ijeoma Ekeanyanwu all of whom the party sees as politically irrelevant

In another development, the party leadership has also warned the state organizing secretary of the party, Dr Clement Anozie, to steer clear of Ahiazu Mbaise matters because he has revealed himself as a biased and induced state party officer who has sown seeds of confusion and anarchy in Ahiazu. Investigations reveal that a letter of protest against Dr Anozie has already been forwarded to the National party Chairman, State party Chairman and National Organizing Secretary.