Senator Ifeanyi Ararume has reacted to the accusation by Governor Rochas Okorocha that he is not a good party man, describing it as tantrum from a governor who has lost grip of his party in his state.

He maintained that the governor sees his giant strides in the party as an intimidating factor to block his blind ambition of running the party as a private enterprise, which according to him, has always been his culture.

The release signed by Senator Araraume’s media consultant, Ethelbert Okeke, stated that, since the successful first State Executive meeting the party ever had since 2015, which the governor had earlier engineered to hold at the government house, and refusal of the State Working Committee to bow to his wishes, the governor has employed various antics to discredit his person.

Comparing his political antecedents with Gov. Okorocha, Sen. Araraume insisted that he is a founding member of the APC adding that he played active role in the merger talk between Congress for Progressive Change, Action Congress of Nigeria and the All Nigeria People Party, ANPP when he was a caucus member of ACN.

He traced Okorocha’s antecedents from his advent to Democratic party of Nigeria, DPN to the PDP where he failed woefully, to Action Alliance, ANPP and subsequently his entrance into APGA, stating that the governor always leave behind trail of woes in any party he left.

The erstwhile senator accused the governor of injecting bad blood in any political party he berths, mentioning names of notable politicians who have assisted him in his present position, but have deserted due to his continued fallout with them. Notable among them being the recent fracas between him and his deputy, Eze Madumere.

He, however, advised the governor to eschew greed, insatiable appetite to grapple onto power, but to cultivate team spirit, adding that, APC faithful has made bold statement about repositioning the party which is not about witch hunting anybody.