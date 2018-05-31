LGA Elections: Ugwumba Movement Apostles Take Over Forms

As the Imo State Government plans to go ahead with the Local Government elections scheduled for the coming months, members of the Ugwumba Movement; the political structure of the Chief of Staff to the governor of Uche Nwosu have started picking forms to contest as Chairmen and Councilors.

Despite court challenges and controversies ahead the LGA polls, the State government had declared intention to conduct LGA elections.

Trumpeta discovered those who believe in the governorship project of Nwosu, under the banner of Ugwumba Movement are the ones picking nomination forms for the position of Chairman and Councilors. This newspaper observed that allies of the governor who strongly identify with the Nwosu project are enjoying the support of the governor and his Chief of Staff, who is also the son inlaw, to run for the council election.

In Nkwerre LGA, the home state of Nwosu, one of his cronies, Barr Paschal Onwukaike has declared interest and collected form. Onwukaike, a diehard Nwosu for Governor Campaigner is the present TC chairman of area. Apart from using his law firm to represent the interest of Nwosu in many legal matters, the lawyer cum politician is a well known Nwosu promoter.

Also from the Nwosu camp is the TC chairman of Ohaji/Egbema, Hon Ebenezer Amadi who has reportedly declared intention and picked nomination forms. Same as that of TC Chairman of Oguta, Barr Mgborokwu.

In Ahiazu, another pro-Okorocha, Chief Aductus Onuoha has also joined the race.

Further information has it on good authorities that those to be giving the nod to run for councillorship are only Ugwumba Movement compliant persons supporting the administration of Okorocha.