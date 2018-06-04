Murder Case: Family Accuses Okorocha of Plans To Aid Release of Suspect

Mixed reactions has trailed the alleged plans by Imo State outgoing Governor Rochas Okorocha to release the convicted murderer of one Nze Dominic Duru of Amaudara Izombe in the Oguta Local Government of the State.

According to the son of the deceased Nze Duru, Hon Emma Duru, his late father who was born about the year 1933 was brutally murdered on March 3, 2005 in a cold blood.

Emma Duru explained that his late father was tricked to the farm with the aim of going to pasulate it for farming by his assailants who took the advantage to assassinate him in the farm. He disclosed that after waiting for the return of his late father from the mission in vain, that the wife sent one of the sons with the deceased food to the farm only to meet his conspirators and the slain Nze Duru.

According to him, on reporting the incident to the police and after investigations, about 8 suspects were arraigned in court for conspiracy and murder charge.

“Futile efforts were made to kill the matter at the police and at the ministry of justice. Futile efforts were also made to influence or interfere with the judgment at the court of Appeal and Supreme Court stage. As if all these interference with the course of justice are not enough, as soon as the Supreme Court delivered its judgment dismissing the appeal to it by Chifoani Okorie and affirming the judgment of the trail Court, the same conspirators met the elder sister of governor Rochas Okorocha, Mrs Geraldine Okorocha-Obinali to assist them to approach his brother the Governor to grant state pardon or prerogative of mercy to this murderer who has been convicted and also had her conviction affirmed by the three levels of courts in Nigeria” Emma Duru disclosed.

He argued that though a Governor has the right to grant pardon to a convicted person but that it should not be for a convicted murderer who has neither shown remorse for the offence she committed. And more so when her accomplices are still standing trial in different Courts for the same offence.