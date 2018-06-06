The Senator representing Imo West (Orlu Zone) Chief Hope Uzodinma has been in the news for all the good reasons. He was recently appointed a Board of Trustee BOT member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, a political party he has not yet spent up to four months as a member.

Following it was his appointment also as a member of APC National Executive Council NEC.

However, since the latest myriad of recognitions began to pour on Uzodinma from the APC fold, his followers have been in jubilating mood, linking it to Uzodinam’s political sacacity.

But Trumpeta can authoritatively report that the APC has suddenly turned Uzodinma a beautiful bride because the party wants to use him as the face of APC in Orlu zone, following the current political downfall of Governor Rochas Okorocha who has been stripped off APC structure in Imo State.

This Newspaper learnt that the various laurels on Uzodinma from APC is to checkmate Okorocha in Orlu zone, so that the Governor does not gain a foot hold in any way to spring up in political reckoning in the zone again throughout 2019 elections.

Uzodinma who left the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for APC, was given the position of APC BOT member as a way of giving him recognition and sense of belonging in Imo APC based on the job he would do for the party in the future.

Trumpeta also learnt that Uzodinma is being elevated by APC to help him find his foot in time in the party, since most of the members of the Imo APC Coalition have been in the party for long before him, which may make the Omuma Oru East born Senator march the likes of Senator Uzodinma from Orlu zone, who is already occupying the strategic position of the National Organizing Secretary of APC.

Trumpeta learnt that Uzodinma is being treated with this respect by APC for him to ask his numerous followers to join Imo APC now, if they have not done so yet.

Meanwhile, indications are that either of Senators Hope Uzodinma or Osita Izunaso would hoist the party’s Orlu Senatorial ticket of APC, and not Rochas Okorocha who has been technically knocked off from the party.

Before now, Okorocha had seen the Orlu Senatorial Seat as he “retirement benefit” which led him to personally allocate the seat to himself in the 2019 election, that of Okigwe he gave to Prof Nnamdi Obiaraeri, while the Governorship seat was reserved for his son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu.