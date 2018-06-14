Eke Inaugurates Imo APC State, LGA Excos

By Onyekachi Eze

The reelected Chairman of Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Hillary Eke has inaugurated the State Working Committee, alongside the Local Government Chairmen and the Executives of the party.

The swearing in was held on Wednesday in Owerri, the State capital.

It would be recalled that Eke was among the States Chairmen that were inaugurated last week in Abuja by the outgoing National Chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun.

Inaugurating the Executive Committee, Eke charged the new leadership to go back home and ensure victory for APC from the Ward, LGA, State and National levels in the upcoming general election.

Commenting on the alleged disunity rocking the party, he dismissed that, there was no crisis in the State chapter of the party.

Chief Eke disclosed that what played out during the last congresses was a show of interest in a normal democratic setting. In addition, he charged the elected officials to thread with caution and work in tenets of the party’s constitution.

He said the party is ever ready to accommodate all interested persons, but not those who are hell bent on destabilizing the party.

The inaugurated LGA chairmen were: ( Ideato North) Love Udensi, (Ideato South) Hyman Nwosu, (Orlu) Pat Ofoegbu, (Oru West) Thaddeus Asoegwu,( Oru East) Bernard Nwanana, (Isu) Damian E, (Nkwerre) Frankline Iwunze, (Njaba) Emma Ezeala, (Nwangele) Morrison Onwu, (Oguta) Cassidy Ohamara, (Ihitte/Uboma) Friday Obasi, (Onuimo) Uche Igwe, (Okigwe) Lucky Uche, (Obowo) Lawrence Osuagwu, (Isiala Mbano) Julius Asagwara, (Ehime Mbano) Vice Agu, (Ikeduru) Isaac Onuegbu, (Mbaitoli) Toni Amadi, (Owerri Municpal) Alex Ohanwe, (Owerri West) Charles Amadi, (Owerri North) Hilary Ihebom, (Ahiazu) Paul Okpara, (Ngor Okpala) Tony Anaelechi, (Aboh Mbaise) Julian Nwogu, (Ohaji Egbema) – Emma Ebomuche.

Present at the swearing in include the members of the Allied Forces, with the presence of Hon Okey Ikoro, Barr Kingsley Ononuju, Mr Jasper Azuatalam, Barr Okwuego, among other APC bigwigs.