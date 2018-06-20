Uneasy calm is reigning in the two major camps of the All Progressive Congress, APC chapter of Imo State as the hands of the clock move near the date for the conduct of the National Convention of the party, slated for Abuja this weekend.

There is disquiet in the camps of the governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha known as the Rescue Mission and the opposing coalition otherwise branded the Allied Forces. Both groups have been engaged in bottled war over the control of party structure in the state.

Report reaching Trumpeta has it that fear of the unknown has already started wrecking havoc in the two camps. The fear is said to be necessitated by uncertainly concerning the shape of the coming convention and who gets what at the end of the exercise.

It would be recalled that the battle for the soul of APC in Imo State actually started on May 5, 2018 during the Ward congresses where claims and counter claims from the warring factions dominated the outcome. In the exercise, the Allied Forces comprising notable Imo politicians of APC extraction tactfully gained upper hand in the control of the party structure leaving Okorocha and followers with no option than to go to court for redress.

Subsequently, the National Working Committee, NWC of the APC recognized and swore in the Allied Forces backed Hilary Eke as Chairman while Okorocha back home gave support to a factional Chris Oguoma to emerge the Acting Chairman, even as a pending court case is hearing the matter at a Federal High Court, Owerri.

There is palpable fear that what happens at the convention will seal the fate of any of the two warring factions. While the Okorocha group is contesting that no congresses were held and there was an injunction restraining the NWC to take any action on Imo APC pending the determination of the court, the Allied Forces thinks otherwise by claiming that congresses took place and elected officials emerged.

Trumpeta learnt that while Okorocha’s Rescue Mission is also asking for the presence of only statutory delegates from Imo State at the convention, the Allied Forces thinks otherwise by asking for the inclusion of its members who emerged during the congresses as delegates.

Okorocha, who is battling to regain control of APC structure is said to be plotting to use his vintage position as the state governor and chairman of APC governor’s form to launch a return.

However, efforts by the governor to have his way is not sailing through.

Our Abuja Correspondent gathered that efforts by Okorocha to use his Appeals Committee Chairman position stop senator Osita Izunaso from running for the position of National Organizing Secretary of the party proved abortive.

The governor had in an interview to newspaper houses created an impression that Izunaso who is not his favourite would be screened out to pay way for his adopted candidate and serving commissioner, Barr Emma Ibediro. But at the said meeting of the committee in Abuja, nine persons voted in favour of Izunaso while two were against, thereby putting the former Orlu zone senator on track for the election holding on Saturday.

Meanwhile, four persons from Imo State are in the line-up for possible take over from Izunaso as Organizing Secretary of the APC should the delegates consider them fit. They are Longers Anyanwu, Chidi Nwosu, Charles Osuala and Ibediro.

Grapevine sources revealed that Anyanwu a former commissioner from Obowo has the backing of some top members of Allied Forces who are aggrieved over the manner Izunaso allegedly changed names of the camp members who emerged victorious after the congresses. It was learnt that the Allied Forces members were unhappy over the incident hence the fresh ploy to have another person.

Chidi Nwogu, a former Reps member is said to be receiving support from outside Imo State who are of the South East through the Rainbow Coalition; a Movement formed to immortalize late Senator Chuba Okadigbo.

From the camp of Senator Hope Uzodinma, a new member of APC BOT is Charles Osuala. Osuala’s name is ringing bell in the ears of many APC chieftains, thereby making him the man to watch out for.

Ibediro is the choice candidate of Okorocha who has forced him to make available logistics to other states to be part of the exercise in Abuja.