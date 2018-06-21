As the National Convention of the All Progressive Congress, APC, holds in Abuja tomorrow, Saturday, the position of the National Organizing Secretary seems to be the most coveted, following the heat the position is generating in Imo State, where the seat is zoned to.

Although the seat is presently occupied by Senator Osita Izunaso, who is also seeking for a second term, but he is facing stiff opposition from four other sons of Imo State.

This is against the backdrop of an agreement by the southeast zone APC caucus that Izunaso should go back unchallenged.

Those in the ring with Izunaso are two former members of House of Representative, Hon Chidi Nwogu and Hon C.C. Osuala. Others are Bar. Emma Ibediro, Bar. Rex (Sokom) Anunobi and Chief Longers Anyanwu.

All these when challenging Izunaso are said to be fronted by some politicians in Imo State to give Izunaso the political fight of his life.

Bar Emma Ibediro is the commissioner for Local Government in Imo State, and is Okorocha’s candidate for the coveted trophy.

Ibediro is the joker Okorocha is projecting to deal with Izunaso, who with his Group in Imo APC Coalition has given Okorocha sleepless nights in the last one month now.

Making sure that Izunaso does not return to the position of APC National Organizing Secretary is a task Okorocha has pursued with all the blood in his body.

But whether Ibediro will come out tops on Saturday is yet to be seen. Chief Rex Anunobi, Okorocha’s Special Adviser on Trade just about three days ago was a surprise candidate in the race.

He is said to be sponsored by Senator Hope Uzodinma. Anunobi called Sokom ditched Uzodinma as his Director-General in the 2014 election to romance with Okorocha.

It seems Uzodinma and Sokom have mended their old fences for this particular project.

Chief Lodgers Anyanwu, a former commissioner for Agriculture in Imo State under the Ikedi Ohakim regime is said to be the face of Senator Ifenayi Araraume in the contest. Sources said he may pull a surprise as Araraume has done the ground works for Anyanwu.

Honourable Nwosu and Osuala are the outsiders, but it is rumoured that Osuala is sponsored by the Presidency through his former colleague in the House of Representative, Hon Emeka Nwajiuba who today is President Buhari’s ear in Imo State.

It is not clear yet when Osuala is coming from. But Trumpeta sources in Abuja said the Nwangele born former Lawmaker should not be underrated as his name has already appeared on the unity list, said to be the consensus idea of APC top hierarchy.