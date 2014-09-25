N18m Fraud Case : Imo Speaker Risks Jail *As Judge Talks Tough Over Absence

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Acho Ihim, is in deep trouble, except he dances to tune of a Judge handling the case of alleged fraud he is involved in.

Speaker Acho Ihim and others have been standing trial over N18,680,000 fraud Case, at an Okigwe High Court, in Imo State. The absence of the Speaker on the last day of hearing prompted the judge, Justice C Iheka to threaten to jail him if he fails to show up on hearing.

Trumpeta learnt that the on the 20/6/2018 the scheduled date for the criminal case, at about 12:15 noon when the case No HO/12C/2010 was called upon for hearing, Rt. Hon, Acho Ihim and Mr Ben Ndulor(Treasurer Rtd) were absent in court, but others suspects, Mr Damian Ibe (Cashier), and Mr Michael Chimezie works superintendent were present.

This newspaper gathered that in 2006, the four suspects, the then former chairman of Okigwe local Government Area of Imo State, Rt Hon Acho Ihim has been docked at the Okigwe High Court for fraud Case to the tune of N18,680,000, Dr Alexander Onwuzurike DAGS(now late), Mr Damian Ibe(then Cashier),and Mr Michael Chimezie works(Works Superintendent) was accused of forging and raising payment voucher in the name of Engr Eke Peter Chimezie he was then the HOD Works at the Okigwe LG.

The accused were charged for forgery and fraudulently and unlawfully raising Advance Payment Vouchers in the name in the name of Chief Peter Eke to the tune of the said amount thereby committing an offence punishable under section 476(2)(n) of the 1990 Criminal Code Act cap 77 laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

According to the Chief judge, he said the most annoying and disturbing aspect of the matter is that the case been in Okigwe High court since 2010 because of unnecessary delayed and unnecessary motion and his absence from the law court without genuine reasons very often caused by Barr. Chinonye, Ihim lawyer Barr. Odoemenam Damian.

The high Court Judge, Justice C Iheka who had notice the delayed tactics applied in the case for more than 9 years now, he warned the suspect to come to take plea on the 8 criminal charges bordering on stealing, forgery, falsing official documents without further delay.

The HOD works, Engr Eke Peter had earlier on 25/9/2014 petition to the commissioner for Justice/ Attorney General of Imo State about the delay and unnecessary influences in matter. It was gathered the Commissioner for Justice/Attorney General Imo State did not take any action.

The trial High Court Judge, Justice C. Iheka ordered the state counsel Barr Iwuchukwu to produce the case file or be risked to detention in prison custody.

Justice Iheka said that the state of the judiciary and for his integrity and therefore Adjourned the matter to 26th September 2018 for hearing, he said if any more delay he transferred to National Judiciary Council, The Attorney General of the Federation and the President for Automatic Legal Action on the matter. The Annexure “A” signed by Peter Eke Chimezie and attached to the letter had the payment voucher numbers, dates, amount and projects purportedly used the whooping sum for.