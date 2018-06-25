How Top Shots of Imo APC Exchanged Blows in Abuja

By Okey Alozie and Thompson Agu in Abuja

A show of shame took place in Abuja convention during the clash between Imo APC Coalition and followers of Governor Rochas Okorocha known as the Rescue Mission group.

According to reports from Eagles Square Abuja, venue of the convention, coalition group who are anti Governor Okorocha gained entrance before the Rescue Mission team comprising of ,commissioners and some lawmakers. Unfortunately to the Rescue Mission members, on arrival were shocked to see that almost all the seats alotted for Imo people have been taken over by the Allied Forces otherwise known as the coalition group.

Attempts to force the members of the Coalition out of the seats became a big problem at the convention. This confusion somehow escalated into war as some lawmakers and former commissioners who served Okorocha government but on the side of coalition were said to have been thoroughly attacked.

The Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere who belong to the coalition raised eye brows when he discovered that all his men were been attacked and pushed out of the place on the ground that they are not statutory delegates to the convention. Attempts by Okorocha’ men to get closer to elder statesman; Mericilinus Nlemigbo infuriated the Deputy Governor to prepare for a reprisal attack but Reps member, Hon. Goodluck Nanah Opiah Seated close to the Deputy Governor calmed him down for peace to reign. It was gathered by an eye witness account that Ichie Mbanaso, Rex Anunobi,(Sokom), Ifeanyi Nnataraonye (Ulugbu) and many other Allied Forces members were not so lucky as they were reported injured and are now taking treatment at the hospital arising from all forms of attack against them.

The ensuing fight at the venue disrupted the proceeding as many members of APC outside Imo described it as a show of shame. It was discovered that some lawmakers who are not in support of Governor Rochas Okorocha were again beaten by hoodlum suspected to have invaded the place unlawfully. The fight lasted for hours and at the end many party chieftains were also injured as a result of the fight between the coalition and rescue mission group.