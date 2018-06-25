By Thompson Agu, Abuja

Latest reports reaching Trumpeta newspapers from Abuja has it that despite suffering a serious setback in the bid to have total claim of APC structure from the state to the national level against the Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the APC coalition in the state, otherwise known as the Allied Forces are unrelenting in the battle.

Developments during last weekend’s convention in Abuja show that the outcome was a disappointment to the Coalition whose main man, Senator Osita Izunaso reportedly lost the position of the National Organizing Secretary of the party. The result announced by Badaru Jigawa Governor and the convention committee chairman showed that Senator Izunaso had 1459 votes while Emma Ibediro pulled 1749 in the final results.

Leaders of the Coalition are said to be exploring all avenues to ensure that the candidate of governor Okorocha, Ibediro does not succeed in gaining the position in the national Exco.

The Coalition while rejecting the outcome are asking that elections be conducted and results from six states of Jigawa, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Abia and Imo included in the final results to finalize the arrangement. It was learnt that when tension heightened as a result of the crisis during voting, the leaders of the party went into a closed door meeting and agreed to wait till the end of voting before the convention chairman defied went ahead and to announce Ibediro winner.

Further details have it that both Imo and South East States have submitted their petitions to the Convention appeal committee meeting today on the strength that it is undemocratic to disfranchise dully accredited delegates from six states of the federation when such votes could make a difference.

In a similar development, senator Izunaso is reported to have concluded arrangements to head to court to challenge the announcement of Ibediro as winner.

Though details of Izunaso’s court case have not been made public but Trumpeta was told that a lawyer and evidence of what transpired have been sourced to further the outcome of the convention in court.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Imo APC Coalition, Dr Uzoma Obiyo has described the outcome as a show of mockery and shame on the part of the organizers.

According to Obiyo “We are all aware that the convention was marred with a high level of rigging, intimidation and pressure from everywhere. In a brazen disregard for the public eye and opinion (even as opposition parties watched in ‘predator style’ readiness to exploit possible display of chaos in the event and of which they were not disappointed), ballot boxes were destroyed, thuggery and bullying were the order of the day whilst some state votes were not counted; we are all aware of what transpired.

“I therefore want to console us especially because our efforts and commitments were ambushed by political thuggery. I encourage all members of the allied forces whilst decrying the outcome of convention as totally unacceptable because it was marred by several irregularities.

“The decay which has slipped into the pores of the Executive of the party in a bid to bring one man down, raises that question of the ability of this party to hold credible elections come 2019.

I thus urge calm and solidarity among us as this is the time for us to show our strength, become more serious and committed to our cause as a team bearing in mind what lies ahead. We have proved in time past, our ability to overcome obstacles irrespective of its magnitude as a united and formidable force.

“Distinguished Senator Osita Izunaso remains our unsung hero and we will not give up without making effort to see that justice is served.

I advise all leaders to remain in Abuja as we will convene an emergency coalition meeting to deliberate on the next steps” he added.